KRMU LAUNCHPAD 2026: Inspiring Students Nationwide

SMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 30: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU) has announced a special online Pre-Enrollment Experience Programme (PEEP), one-of-a-kind speaker series, for freshers and new students, which it has termed LAUNCHPAD 2026. This speaker series aims to motivate, inspire and prepare students before they arrive on campus by bringing together innovators, creators, entertainers and changemakers from diverse industries through a series of well-crafted virtual sessions.

Advertisement

As students prepare to embark on one of the most transformative phases of their lives, LAUNCHPAD 2026 serves as an important bridge between admission and the beginning of academic life. The programme is delivered online and is therefore accessible, inclusive and engaging, allowing students from all parts of India to access it from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

This initiative is a testament to K.R. Mangalam University's dedication to equipping students with confidence, clarity, and a sense of belonging as they pursue their education. The aim of LAUNCHPAD 2026 is to give students practical learning, skills and insights from renowned people and thought-leaders in different fields so that they are equipped to prepare for the future and deal with a constantly changing world.

What is KRMU LAUNCHPAD 2026?

Advertisement

LAUNCHPAD 2026 is a carefully planned pre-enrollment experience that introduces students to the mindset, skills, and opportunities that will shape their university journey and future careers.

Every week, powerhouse speakers from entrepreneurship, entertainment, digital media, communication, personal development, health and technology will be a part of this programme. Each session is dedicated to a particular aspect of the student's growth, supporting them in the academic dimensions and also helping to build personal and professional skills.

As a result of digital engagement, KRMU has created a platform for students to connect with experts, learn, and connect with fellow students prior to coming on campus. This exposure allows freshers to become more confident, to think outside the box and build some connections that are meaningful before the first day of university.

Why Attend LAUNCHPAD 2026?

The process of transitioning from school to university can be a significant shift that can be exciting, worrying and involve new expectations. LAUNCHPAD 2026 is dedicated to enabling this transition to be easier and empowering.

As part of the programme, students get access to inspirational sessions with accomplished achievers, digital creators, and industry mentors who share their real-life experiences and practical tips. The participants are encouraged to develop their basic life skills, confidence, and a mindset for the future, which goes beyond academics.

Beyond academics, the programme enables students from diverse regions of the country to connect, form lasting friendships, and become part of a vibrant community before starting their academic journey. Students connect with other learners and thought-leaders, and are part of an active learning environment which encourages growth, learning, innovation and collaboration.

Ultimately, LAUNCHPAD 2026 embodies KRMU's belief that a successful university experience begins long before the first lecture. It begins with inspiration, preparation, and the willingness to embrace new possibilities.

Session Highlights: Learning from Inspiring Voices

The programme has already witnessed highly engaging sessions from distinguished speakers who shared valuable lessons for students preparing to enter university life.

In a compelling session titled "Build a Powerful Profile Before Your First Semester", Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur, author and content creator, stressed the need to build a professional identity right from the start. Students were taught how to create an impressive LinkedIn profile, share their accomplishments in a compelling way and make the most of networking opportunities to establish a solid base for future career development. The session highlighted how early preparation can help students stand out in an increasingly competitive professional landscape.

Actor and entertainer Aparshakti Khurana reached out to the students with an enlightening talk on the theme of "Life Lessons & Power of Perseverance". He shared his personal experiences and discussed the themes of resilience, self-belief, and the acceptance of challenges. His candid reflections inspired students to see setbacks as opportunities to learn and grow, and to stay focused on their goals despite the challenges they faced.

RJ Naved, a well-known radio jockey, conducted an energetic session on "How Social Media Can Build Your Career". Learners were given interesting insights into the importance of content creation and personal branding in the digital world. The session discussed the strategic ways of leveraging social media to establish credibility, engage the audience, and create new professional opportunities in the rapidly changing creator economy.

Upcoming Sessions to Look Forward To

The excitement continues with a dynamic lineup of upcoming sessions featuring experts from diverse domains.

Through the session titled "Healthy Habits for High-Performing Students", students will learn how to be a healthy, high-performing individual with digital creator Sameeksha Sud, with practical strategies for maintaining physical wellness, stress management, and positive thinking. Her session aims to help students balance academic responsibilities while prioritising their overall well-being.

Content creator and RJ Khurafati Nitin will speak on one of the most trending topics of conversation among young learners: "Overthinking, FOMO & Social Pressure: Surviving and Thriving in College". Learners will learn how to deal with the emotional aspects of college life, how to become resilient, and how to become self-aware.

Well-known voice artist Sonal Kaushal will be present for an interactive talk on "Storytelling Skills That Make You Stand Out". Students will learn how the practice of effective storytelling and communication can enable them to confidently convey ideas and effectively engage and impress others in educational and professional contexts.

Technology educator Ayushman Pandita will introduce students to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence through "AI Tools Every Student Should Learn in 2026". The session will look at some of the new and upcoming tools and technologies that are changing the way we learn, communicate, create, and plan for the future, and will help the student remain relevant in a tech-centric world.

Miss Universe India 2025 and lifestyle influencer Manika Vishwakarma will conduct a session on "Self-Grooming, Confidence & First Impression". Students will learn how personal presentation, communication, and confidence contribute to both personal and professional success, helping them make a strong first impression wherever they go.

LAUNCHPAD 2026 will conclude with entrepreneur and business leader Aman Gupta sharing his insight on "Think Like a Founder: Skills, Mindset & Opportunities for the AI Era". Students will be encouraged to think innovatively, develop a problem-solving perspective, and explore opportunities emerging from technological disruption. Learners will have the opportunity to acquire insights into entrepreneurship, adaptability, and the ability to make a difference in a world dominated by AI.

Preparing Students for Success from Day One

With LAUNCHPAD 2026, K.R. Mangalam University continues to redefine how students begin their higher education journey. By bringing together inspiring personalities, practical insights, and a collaborative online environment, the university is creating an experience that goes beyond traditional orientation programmes.

LAUNCHPAD 2026 exemplifies the spirit of KRMU's dedication to nurturing student achievement, fostering comprehensive development, and preparing for the future, as students from diverse regions of India converge in a virtual space to learn, interact, and grow. The programme ensures that every student begins their university journey not only informed and prepared, but also inspired to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.

For newly admitted students, LAUNCHPAD 2026 is more than an event--it is the first step towards a transformative and unforgettable experience at K.R. Mangalam University.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)