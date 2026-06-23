Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: Phoenix Citadel has announced the launch of Phoenix Shopping League (PSL) 2026, India's first sports-inspired shopping league. Reimagining the traditional End-of-Season Sale (EOSS), PSL transforms shopping into an immersive league-style retail experience inspired by the popularity of sporting events such as the IPL, Women's Premier League, FIFA and other major tournaments.

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The campaign was officially launched by Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, bringing the spirit of performance, participation and achievement to this unique retail initiative.

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Inspired by the competitive energy of sports, Phoenix Shopping League offers an exciting blend of shopping, entertainment and rewards. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% across more than 300 national and international brands spanning fashion, beauty, electronics, lifestyle, home decor and gifting categories. Customers also get opportunities to unlock attractive rewards, exclusive experiences and special benefits at various shopping milestones, making every purchase more engaging and rewarding.

Under the campaign, shoppers can win assured rewards and exciting prizes across different spending categories. Purchases worth ₹5,000 offer an Insignia Voucher along with a chance to win weekly prizes. Customers spending ₹10,000 can receive Food Court or Movie Vouchers, while purchases of ₹25,000 qualify for Fine Dine or Salon Vouchers. Shoppers spending ₹50,000 receive an Assured Silver Card, and those spending ₹1,00,000 receive an Assured Gold Card. In addition, participants stand a chance to win a Grand Prize SUV Car.

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Adding to the excitement, Phoenix Citadel is hosting "Vantara Rescue Rangers HQ", an immersive animal rescue adventure inspired by Vantara's wildlife conservation and animal welfare initiatives. The experience educates children about wildlife rescue, protection and care through fun and interactive missions. The event is live until June 28 and is completely free for children. Participants who complete rescue missions receive stamps and certificates, while top performers may get an opportunity to visit Vantara's world-class animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.

The mall is also celebrating the final day of the Sarafa Community Festival, a vibrant showcase of local culture, cuisine and community spirit. The festival features a grand community fashion show with participation from over 200 women and young girls, offering visitors a unique blend of culture, creativity and entertainment.

Phoenix Citadel continues to strengthen its position as Central India's preferred destination for shopping, entertainment and memorable experiences. The mall invites families and shoppers to visit, enjoy incredible offers, win exciting rewards and participate in a host of engaging events.

Watch the launch video: https://youtu.be/DNh1U14Lqrs?si=ZOSfEHUBJ26DFN-P

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