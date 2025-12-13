New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Peepul today announced that its Founder and CEO, Kruti Bharucha, has been inducted into the Ashoka Fellowship, one of the world’s most respected recognitions for social innovators. Ashoka selects fewer than 1 percent of nominees globally - identifying leaders who trigger system-level change. Kruti’s election is a powerful endorsement of her work to rebuild public education where it matters most: inside the classroom.

The Ashoka Fellowship is a resounding validation of something India’s education ecosystem has long needed: a bold reimagining of what actually happens inside a classroom. Ashoka’s announcement highlights her pioneering work in making student engagement the central lever for transforming learning in public schools. This is not a cosmetic shift; it is a fundamental reframing of how India can move beyond access and truly secure meaningful learning for more than 160 million children in its government schools.

Kruti’s journey began not in a boardroom but inside a single, struggling government school in 2017. There were nine children in that school when Peepul entered. Through a relentless focus on engagement-centered teaching, strong school culture, and instructional leadership, the school transformed so radically that it eventually had a waiting list for admissions - an almost unthinkable outcome for a government school. This became Peepul’s proof point that the public system doesn’t need parallel alternatives; it needs a reset in how teaching and learning happen every day.

That early success became the launchpad for something far bigger. Today, Peepul works across 50,000+ schools, supporting 60,000+ teachers and improving learning for nearly 5 million children across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh through large-scale system reform programmes. Independent assessments show that Peepul-supported classrooms report five times higher learning outcomes than comparable government schools, and at-scale programmes have already demonstrated significant improvements in Grade 6 foundational skills within a single year.

Beyond the numbers lies the personal story that shaped this mission. Kruti’s own child - struggling through his early learning years, found his footing because of one extraordinary teacher who chose engagement over rote. That moment reframed everything for her: millions of children do not get that chance. Building Peepul became her answer.

Her current vision takes this commitment further: to transform Foundational Literacy and Numeracy outcomes for 7 million children by 2030, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the skills to learn for life.

Speaking on the announcement, Kruti Bharucha said, “Becoming an Ashoka Fellow is not just a recognition of my work - it is a recognition of the belief that every child deserves to be engaged, excited, and supported in a classroom that sees their potential. Our journey at Peepul began with one school; today, it is a movement owned by governments, educators, and communities. This honour strengthens our resolve to ensure every public school in India becomes a place of deep learning and endless possibility.” Dr. Shruti Nair, Leader – South Asia at Ashoka Innovators for the Public, added, “Kruti has reframed how India thinks about public education. By making engagement the centrepiece of learning, she has created a model that is not only scalable, but systemic. We are thrilled to welcome her into the Ashoka community and look forward to the impact she will unlock for millions of children across the country.” About Peepul Peepul is an education-focused non-profit working to transform government school education in India. At Peepul, we believe that every child, regardless of their background or circumstance, deserves access to an excellent education that empowers them for the future. It currently runs eight large-scale programmes across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, impacting nearly 5 million students and 60,000+ teachers in over 50,000+ schools. Through strong partnerships with governments, Peepul reimagines the way children learn, and teachers teach - making education engaging, inclusive, and future-ready, delivering impact at scale.

To know more, visit: www.peepulindia.org About Ashoka Ashoka is the world’s largest network of leading social entrepreneurs, recognised for pioneering the field of social innovation. Its Fellows have changed systems in more than 90 countries, setting the agenda for how societies tackle their most urgent challenges.

Kruti Bharucha, Founder & CEO, Peepul India

