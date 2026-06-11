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Home / Business / Krya Global Solutions expands U.S. presence to strengthen Background Screening Services

Krya Global Solutions expands U.S. presence to strengthen Background Screening Services

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Los Angeles (California) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11: Krya Global Solutions, a provider of background screening and verification services, today announced the expansion of its operations in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to serving employers with locally delivered screening expertise backed by global operational capabilities.

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The expansion includes a strengthened U.S. leadership team and an enhanced service portfolio designed to support organizations navigating increasingly complex hiring, compliance, and workforce risk management requirements.

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Drawing on decades of industry experience, Krya Global Solutions provides a comprehensive range of background screening services, including criminal record checks, SSN trace, address history validation, education and employment verification, professional credential checks, reference verifications, motor vehicle record checks, credit reports, social media searches, E-Verify support, sanctions screening, drug testing, and occupational health screening services. The company's global delivery model combines local market expertise with dedicated in-house operations, enabling responsive support and scalable screening programs for organizations of all sizes.

"Expanding our presence in the United States marks an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Katie Mahoney, Chief Operating Officer, Krya Global Solutions, U.S. "Organizations today require screening partners that can deliver accuracy, compliance, and speed at scale. Our investment in local leadership and operational capabilities positions us to better support employers as they navigate an evolving talent landscape."

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Anthony Venditti, Vice President, Business Development, Krya Global Solutions, U.S. added, "The U.S. market continues to see growing demand for trusted workforce screening solutions. By combining local expertise with global reach, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations streamline hiring decisions while maintaining the highest standards of quality, responsiveness, and compliance."

With its expanded U.S. footprint, Krya Global Solutions aims to support employers across industries with cost-effective, end-to-end screening solutions that help build safer, more compliant, and more informed workplaces.

Website:

www.kryasolutions.com/us

www.kryasolutions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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