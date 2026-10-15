Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. to Generate 10,000+ Jobs Across 25+ Cities in Next Six Months

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL), a leading provider of Integrated facility management solutions, plans to generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities across 25+ cities between October 2026 and March 2027. The planned hiring will span skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled roles across facility management, sanitation, staffing and other service operations.

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The company has already generated more than 9,500 employment opportunities across 40+ cities so far in FY2026–27, according to company data. Building on this momentum, the additional hiring is expected to support project requirements across the company’s service portfolio.

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As Krystal marks 25 years of operations, the company has built a pan-India services business spanning facility management, staffing and payroll, security, catering and waste management. Its operating footprint includes 4,068 locations across 20 states and four Union Territories, supported by 41,676 on-site employees, according to its FY2025–26 annual report. The company serves clients across sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing, transport infrastructure, logistics, retail and government institutions.

In FY2025–26, the company added more than 177 corporate customers across over 250 locations, with the combined multi-year business value of these additions exceeding INR 300 crore.

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Krystal’s business expansion has included large-scale facility management and sanitation mandates, alongside its entry into city lighting and urban infrastructure through the acquisition of Citelum India.

Mr. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Krystal Integrated Services Limited, said: “As we mark 25 years, our focus is on building a services organisation equipped to meet the evolving requirements of workplaces, public institutions and urban infrastructure. Our operating experience has helped us develop the ability to mobilise teams and manage services across diverse locations. As we expand our capabilities, creating employment opportunities while strengthening workforce skills and service delivery will remain important to our growth.”

Krystal reported consolidated revenue from operations of INR 1,277.3 crore in FY2025–26, an increase of 5.32% year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA rose 7.49% to INR 83.53 crore during the year.

The upcoming hiring programme is expected to support the company’s operational requirements across its service locations. Krystal is also focusing on technically trained personnel and greater mechanisation as it expands into specialised and engineering-led services.

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