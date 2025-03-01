KSB Limited Announces Remarkable Sales Revenue for the Year 2024

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: KSB Limited one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems have announced their remarkable sales revenue for the year 2024. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer . The company emphasizes on delivering excellent services.

- The sales revenue of 2024 is registered as INR 2533 crores, which is a 12.7 per cent increase over the previous year.

- The sales revenue of Quarter 4 recorded a 20.5% growth, compared to the same period last year, closing the quarter with sales revenue of INR 726.4 crores.

- The company has announced a 200% dividend, reflecting a consistent year-on-year increase and demonstrating the company's strong performance.

Major Highlights:

- Inauguration of the Dynamic Test Facility of the 220 MW Primary Coolant Pump Mechanical Seal by the hands of the NPCIL team at our EPD plant.

- Launched the reciprocating plunger-type pump to cater to the domestic market.

- Received significant valve orders from BHEL for the NTPC Talcher Power Plant and from TSK Spain for the Andres-1 Power Plant project.

- ESG - Certification and 3rd-party assurances of GHG emissions, Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL), and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD).

- Secured solar pump orders with a total value of INR 204 Million from MSEDCL and Maharashtra Energy, and INR 204 Million from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company under government schemes.

Business Highlights

(All amounts in INR Crores)

Summarizing the business highlights, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, said, "This year, we have registered good sales revenue with a 12.7% YoY growth. We have seen good growth in Solar, Valves, Building Services, Waste Water, and Domestic segments. Although there was a slowdown in the project business this year due to various reasons, including elections, we have made progress in the Marine sector and received some breakthrough orders from Green Hydrogen and Railways. Our focus on standard business and exports will keep us insulated from any shock due to macroeconomic conditions. We continue to maintain a global presence with our export business."

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co. KGaA., one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB's in-house research centre focuses on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

