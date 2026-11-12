KT Takes KT Men and KT Kids to a Bigger Retail Stage with LuLu Group, Targeting Rs 25+ Crore Revenue Growth and Global Reach

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: KT Professional, the homegrown grooming company behind KT Kids and KT Men has now entered Lulu Group’s organized retail network across Kochi, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, and Lucknow with the launch of KT Kids and KT Men marking a significant national retail expansion for the company. The bootstrapped brand has launched 17 SKUs across beauty sections, hypermarkets, dedicated KT zones, standalone kiosks, and experiential in-store setups across Lulu locations. Backed by an annual turnover of nearly ₹240 crore and a growing presence across salons, retail and e-commerce, KT Professional expects the Lulu partnership to contribute over ₹25+ crore in incremental revenue in FY27, with projected monthly sales of nearly ₹25 lakh per outlet. Positioned as a strategic offline growth move, the partnership strengthens KT’s access to family-focused consumers while also supporting its larger ambition of scaling through modern trade and international retail markets.

The initial launch includes 12 products under KT Kids and 5 under KT Men. KT Kids products are well priced between ₹199 and ₹799, on the other hand KT Men continues with its ₹499 key pricing strategy across Lulu stores without any pricing fluctuations. The company has confirmed the products will be available across multiple retail touch-points inside Lulu outlets, which will include branded KT shelves, completely dedicated KT zones and an experience-led counter that is designed to assist the consumers better helping them understand the products, formulations and ingredients and why they should opt for it.

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KT Professional started out with a sharper focus on something the founders felt was largely missing in the market, products made keeping Indian hair texture, weather conditions and everyday grooming habits in mind. Over the years, the company has expanded steadily across the personal care space with sulphate-free and ingredient-focused formulations, while continuing to build strongly through salon networks across the country. Today, the company works with more than 27,000 salons and stylists across India and has continued growing profitably over the years. KT Kids has built strong recall among parents through pediatric-safe and dermatologically tested products, along with collaborations involving Kareena Kapoor Khan and licensed characters like Peppa Pig, on the other hand, has been growing through products centered around styling, scalp-care and hair growth, developed specifically for Indian hair and weather conditions. Some of the company’s stronger-performing products today include the KT Kids Hair Leave-In Serum, the shampoo and conditioner range, along with KT Men’s hair growth products and PowerHold Liquid HairGel. KT Men has also tied up with IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians over the last few seasons as the brand started expanding more aggressively in the men’s grooming segment. The association has helped the brand get noticed much faster among younger audiences, especially in categories like grooming and hair styling products where a lot of discovery now happens through cricket, reels, content creators and social media engagements. The company claims it has seen a noticeable pickup in interest around master products like the PowerHold Liquid HairGel and complete hair growth range after these collaborations started rolling out across various campaigns and retail visibility.

The expansion into Lulu also comes at a time when well-organized retail chains are changing the way consumers discover and interact with personal care brands. A recent report by Deloitte highlights how buyers are moving more toward premium and ingredient-conscious products than the existing ones, especially across urban markets. In categories like Kids grooming, buying behavior is also becoming far more interactive than before. Unlike traditional retail counters where purchases are usually quick and functional, larger retail formats give consumers time to stop, explore and compare products properly. In many cases, children are now influencing discovery while parents make the final validation, which is gradually changing how brands approach visibility inside stores.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Dhruv Sayani, Founder & Managing Director of KT Professional & Ccigmaa Pvt ltd. said, “This is an important growth phase for us as a company. Lulu gives us access to a very strong family consumer base, which naturally aligns with both KT Kids and KT Men. Over the years, we are seeing consumers become far more aware about ingredients and quality, product safety, reaction, and formulations that actually suit Indian hair water and weather conditions. That shift is creating a much larger opportunity in the styling and grooming space. For us, this partnership is not just about entering more shelves. It is about building stronger consumer trust through visibility, accessibility and retail experience. We are creating dedicated KT zones, educator-led interactions and product experience counters because we want customers to understand what they are buying and how the products work for them. Lulu also becomes strategically important for our larger international ambitions. Their global retail presence, especially in the Middle East, opens up long-term opportunities for us as we continue building KT into a globally recognized Indian grooming brand.”

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Rafeeq Abdul Kareem, Central Buying Manager FMCG, Lulu Group said, “Lulu Mall is delighted to welcome KT Kids and KT Men to our retail ecosystem with a launch that reflects innovation, energy and the evolving aspirations of today’s consumers. KT Professional as a company has built a strong identity in the beauty and personal care segment, and we believe the brand’s positioning and growing popularity will resonate well with our shoppers. At Lulu Mall, we continue to bring high-potential brands closer to consumers, and this partnership adds strongly to our growing portfolio in the beauty and grooming space.”

About KT Professional:

KT Professional is an Indian professional grooming and personal care company founded by Dhruv Sayani after spending years closely understanding how different Indian hair behaves across weather conditions, water quality and everyday lifestyle habits. The company first built its space inside salons before gradually expanding into newer categories with KT Kids and KT Men. Today, its products are used across thousands of salons, retail counters and digital platforms in India. Over time, the brand has also built associations across entertainment, sports and licensed consumer properties including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Peppa Pig, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. KT Professional currently works with a network of more than 27,000 salons and stylists and has begun expanding into international markets across multiple countries.

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