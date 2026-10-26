Kubera Now: Empowering Gujarati Audiences Through Modern-Age Financial Journalism

A next-generation Gujarati Business News Digital TV Platform delivering credible market information, financial insights and business knowledge across digital platforms.

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AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT: As India's investment ecosystem expands, access to credible financial information and business journalism is becoming increasingly important. Gujarat's strong entrepreneurial culture creates a growing need for reliable business news and financial education in the Gujarati language.

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Kubera Now addresses this opportunity as a next-generation Gujarati Business News Digital TV Platform, empowering investors, traders, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, MSMEs owners, policymakers, business owners, professionals, wealth managers and students with credible, timely and insightful financial information.

Bridging the Gap in Gujarati Business News

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Kubera Now aims to make business and financial information more accessible through dedicated Gujarati-first business news Digital TV. Its approach goes beyond headlines, helping audiences understand market movements, corporate developments, economic trends and emerging business opportunities.

Vision and Mission

Kubera Now's vision is to become Gujarat's most trusted, influential and technology-driven business digital TV platform.

Its mission is to empower investors, traders, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, MSMEs owners, policymakers, business owners, professionals, wealth managers and students with accurate, transparent and actionable market information through credible journalism, innovative storytelling and advanced digital media.

The platform's philosophy connects four pillars: Information, Insight, Conviction and Opportunity.

Comprehensive Business and Financial Coverage

Kubera Now covers three interconnected areas:

• Markets: Stock markets, mutual funds, IPO, crypto and commodities.

• Enterprise: Corporate affairs, the economy and finance.

• Everyday Capital: Personal finance, real estate, automobiles, technology etc.

This comprehensive coverage connects financial markets with business developments and everyday financial decisions.

Diverse Content Formats

Kubera Now delivers business and financial information through breaking news, market updates, expert interviews, C-suite conversations, business podcasts, financial explainers, corporate features, video stories and event coverage.

These formats aim to simplify complex subjects, bring expert perspectives to audiences and create deeper engagement with markets, businesses and entrepreneurship.

An Integrated Digital Media Ecosystem

Kubera Now connects four key platforms: its Business News Digital TV, social media network, web portal and newsletters.

Its digital ecosystem includes real-time business updates, financial reporting, market analysis, interviews and educational content, distributed across YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn, X and emerging platforms.

This multi-platform approach enables audiences to access relevant business information through their preferred digital channels.

Serving a Diverse Audience

Kubera Now serves the information needs of investors, traders, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, MSMEs owners, policymakers, business owners, professionals, wealth managers and students

Its Gujarati-first identity, combined with a national and global outlook, aims to connect Gujarat's business community with wider developments across India's economy and financial markets.

Informing today. Empowering tomorrow.

Website: www.kuberanow.com

Email: info@kuberanow.com

Corporate Office: K Globes Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., 3rd Floor, World Centre, Beside Dinesh Hall, Near Torrent Power, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380009.

Mumbai Office:25TH FLOOR, Tower 2, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, Dadar West, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013.

Delhi Office:400-A, 4th Floor, 12 Ajit Singh House, Yusuf Sarai Commercial Complex, New Delhi 110016

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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