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New Delhi [India], August 26: Families often change, without meaning to, how they treat a sibling after a diabetes diagnosis. Familiar foods may disappear from celebrations, portions may become smaller, and everyday gestures of affection can begin to feel different. Cura's Raksha Bandhan campaign, "Kuch Nahi Badla" (Nothing's Changed), encourages families to recognise this pattern and consider whether a diagnosis should change how they show up for someone they love.

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The scale of diabetes in India makes this conversation especially relevant. According to the ICMR-INDIAB study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2023, India has an estimated 101 million people living with diagnosed diabetes and another 136 million with prediabetes. A separate 2024 global analysis by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and published in The Lancet, estimates that as many as 212 million Indians may be living with diabetes, the highest number in any country.

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For families navigating a new diagnosis, these figures offer a quieter reminder: they are far from alone.

At the heart of "Kuch Nahi Badla" is a simple message: "Diabetes doesn't define you." A diagnosis may become part of someone's life, but it does not change who they are, their relationships or their place within the family. Through a relatable family narrative, the campaign explores how concern can unintentionally translate into changed behaviour, particularly during occasions where food, gifting and togetherness are central to celebration.

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The campaign's 2:22-minute film, live since 21 August, brings this thought to life through Raksha Bandhan. It highlights the subtle ways families may begin treating a loved one differently after a diabetes diagnosis and encourages viewers to recognise the emotional impact of those changes. The campaign shifts the conversation towards empathy, inclusion and preserving familiar bonds.

Reinforcing the message, "You are not alone in this," Cura stands with the diabetic community, placing family and togetherness at the centre of the conversation, alongside its reassurance that "A normal life is possible." "Kuch Nahi Badla" is ultimately a reminder that a diagnosis need not redefine everyday family experiences.

Commenting on the campaign, Rakshit Rastogi, Chief Marketing Officer, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited, said, "We noticed that a diabetes diagnosis often changes something far more personal than diet -- it changes how a family shows up for someone at a festival built on unconditional care. 'Kuch Nahi Badla' is Cura's reminder that it shouldn't."

Founded in 1999 in Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR, Cura is a wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic science and committed to bringing Ayurveda into contemporary lifestyles. With a presence across 28+ states and 3,000+ endorsing doctors, Cura combines Ayurvedic heritage with distinctive manufacturing practices, including a 48-hour fresh-brewing process and India's first solar-powered, zero-fossil-fuel Ayurvedic manufacturing facility. Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.

With Raksha Bandhan falling on 28 August 2026, the campaign is being amplified across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn under #NormalHai and #KuchNahiBadla. Through this campaign, Cura invites families to look beyond the diagnosis and continue celebrating the person, the relationship and the moments they share. This Rakhi, treat your loved ones exactly the same.

https://youtu.be/ohapNm7niT4?si=YSBEdWeOaCZpFJIC

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