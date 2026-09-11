Kumar Gera, Chairman of Gera Developments Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at CBIS Summit & Awards 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Kumar Gera, Chairman of Gera Developments, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award (Builder) at the CBIS Summit & Awards 2026, recognising his distinguished contribution to India’s real estate sector and his role in shaping the growth of residential real estate in Pune and beyond.

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The award recognised Gera’s long-standing journey in the real estate industry and his contribution to building Gera Developments into an established real estate company, while championing innovation, quality and a customer-first approach to residential development. Under his guidance, Gera Developments has evolved into a prominent real estate brand with a strong presence in Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and California, USA.

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The CBIS Summit & Awards brought together leading architects, developers, industry professionals and next-generation leaders to recognise significant contributions across the construction and building industry. The awards programme featured categories including Next-Gen Builders, Masters of Build, Masters of Design, Sustainable Initiatives Anchored by Women Realty Leaders and Lifetime Achievement recognitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Gera, Chairman, Gera Developments, said, “I received this award on behalf of all those who work in and have been a part of Gera over the years, whose commitment and contribution have been integral to this journey. For me, the journey of building has always been about much more than creating physical spaces. It is about creating lasting value for customers, communities and the city. Over the years, the industry has evolved significantly, and so have customer expectations. I believe the future of real estate will belong to organisations that continue to innovate, remain deeply customer-centric and build with a long-term sense of responsibility.”

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With over 50 years of experience in real estate development, Kumar Gera is a visionary leader who has built Gera Developments on the enduring values of Trust & Integrity, Customer First, Innovation, Compassion and Ownership. He has also played a significant role in the development of the organised real estate sector in India, serving as the Founder and First President of CREDAI.

He was the First Indian President of Junior Chamber International (JCI), an organisation representing approximately half a million young people across 82 countries.

Gera’s recognition comes as the Indian real estate sector continues to undergo significant transformation, with changing homebuyer expectations, greater emphasis on quality and amenities, and increasing focus on creating integrated and future-ready communities.

In a Power Talk session at the CBIS Summit & Awards 2026, Kumar Gera reflected on the principles that have shaped his leadership journey and the evolution of his approach to real estate. Speaking about what remains constant amid changing times and technologies, he emphasised that putting the customer first, building trust and maintaining integrity are values that cannot be replaced. He also highlighted the importance of people and respect for people as a key lesson for the next generation of developers and designers.

For Gera, the Lifetime Achievement Award marks another milestone in a career spanning decades, reflecting his contribution to the growth of organised real estate and his continued engagement with the evolution of India’s residential sector.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of “Let's Outdo” rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric®️ Homes, and WellnessCentric Homes™️ which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. The company has also launched Gera's Home Equity Power — a first-of-its-kind industry initiative providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld®️ Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service fronts. Gera continues to be recognised by the Great Place to Work®️ (GPTW) Institute among India's Best Workplaces.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

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