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Home / Business / Kumar Mangat Pathak Joins Tovino Thomas and Saiju Sreedharan as Malayalam Film ‘Munpe’ Wraps Shoot

Kumar Mangat Pathak Joins Tovino Thomas and Saiju Sreedharan as Malayalam Film ‘Munpe’ Wraps Shoot

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: The shoot of Munpe, starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Saiju Sreedharan, has been wrapped up, marking an important milestone for the upcoming film. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios and one of the film’s producers, was present on the final day of the shoot for the wrap celebrations and cake-cutting ceremony.

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Presented by Panorama Studios in association with Theatre of Dreams and Tovino Thomas Productions, Munpe is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Tovino Thomas, Dolwin Kuriakose and Tingston Thomas.

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Written by Tina Thomas, the film marks Saiju Sreedharan’s second directorial venture following Footage. An acclaimed editor whose credits include Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Mayaanadhi and Kumbalangi Nights, Saiju Sreedharan also serves as the film’s editor.

Rajesh Menon and Gokulnath G serve as co-producers, while Abhinav Mehrotra is the Creative Producer and Ravindra Auti serves as Chief Financial Officer.

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Further details about the film will be announced in due course.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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