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Home / Business / Kumar Sanu and S.K. Tiwari's new music album "Mere Bina Tu Aadhi Si" Poster unveiled, releases on 16 Sept on TPS YouTube Channel

Kumar Sanu and S.K. Tiwari's new music album "Mere Bina Tu Aadhi Si" Poster unveiled, releases on 16 Sept on TPS YouTube Channel

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Renowned singer Kumar Sanu teams up with S.K. Tiwari for the romantic melody "Mere Bina Tu Aadhi Si." Produced by Tiwari Productions under the TPS Music banner, the music video is set for release on September 16, with its official poster now unveiled.The lyrics and music have been composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

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The newly released poster showcases an appealing on-screen chemistry between S.K. Tiwari and actress Komal Soni. Promoted extensively via a strong marketing campaign the music album has already generated considerable excitement among audiences.

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Scheduled to be released on September 16, 2026, across all major audio platforms and on the TPS YouTube Channel, the music video has Komal Soni staring opposite S.K. Tiwari. The project has been produced and directed by S.K. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar).

S.K. Tiwari's previous release, "Tara Jo Toota Hua," has garnered millions of views on YouTube and gained strong traction across streaming platforms, including Spotify. Following the release of "Mere Bina Tu Aadhi Si" featuring Kumar Sanu, TPS Music has lined up an exciting slate of songs with acclaimed singers Javed Ali, Mohammed Irfan, and Shehzad Ali of Dhurandhar fame. In all, 25 back-to-back releases are set to be unveiled on the TPS Music banner.

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Widely recognized as Tiwari Sarkar, S.K. Tiwari is the Founder and CEO of Tiwari Productions, a banner behind several successful entertainment projects. Through TPS Music, he has built a strong following for romantic music content, while Sanatan World serves as a popular platform for devotional and spiritual programming. A versatile filmmaker and storyteller, Tiwari oversees the writing, production and direction of music videos and films, bringing his creative vision to every project.

Several emotional and romantic songs, including "Faasle," "Waqt," and "Tum Mere Hi Rehna," released under his direction on TPS Music, have gained popularity among audiences. The Sanatan World channel has also featured a large collection of content centered on Sanatan Dharma.

Tiwari Productions is recognized for its distinctive work culture, fostering a vegetarian, substance-free environment for its team. The production house is committed to family-friendly entertainment and is also known for its professional approach, including ensuring prompt, same-day payments to artists, technicians, and collaborators.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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