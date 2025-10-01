NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 1: Award-winning bullion refining company Kundan Refinery Pvt Ltd. was proudly received a prestigious recognition at IGC Excellence Awards 2025, at Novotel & Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi, on 12th September.

This award was conferred on Kundan Refinery Pvt Ltd. for its strong commitment towards purity, transparency, and excellence in the refining of gold. The organization has been upgrading the industry standard year after year through the implementation of the latest technology, ethical business practices, and innovative methodologies. Through the constant commitment to supplying the best standards of quality and customer relations on the basis of trust, Kundan Refinery Pvt. Ltd. is India's bullion refining industry leader.

Mr. Vidit Garg, Director of Kundan Refinery Pvt Ltd. said, "We are immensely grateful and honoured to be appreciated at IGC Excellence Awards 2025. Not only is it a validation of our work but also the proof of the trust and faith that we have been able to win over our customers, partners, and employees. This kind of honour inspires us to strive even more and build an even stronger and transparent bullion industry in India."

IGC Excellence Awards is India's most esteemed industry event. It is conducted annually and recognizes excellence in gems, jewellery, and bullion firms. The year's event was when the finest refiners, jewellers, and inventors in the country were all brought to one platform and made those individuals come to the forefront who had been consistently delivering excellence, innovation, and reliability in their line of business.

The 2025 awards also saw the industry giants in their best representation again the Kundan Refinery Pvt Ltd. raising new benchmarks in gold refining and sets an example for the industry as a whole., further attesting credibility and quality above all else as the definitive standard to opening the door for the bullion industry.

The award is a milestone and landmark, reaffirming the vision of the company as a socially conscious player in India's new bullion economy.

Kundan has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturing and exporting companies of the 21st Century with a turnover of 4 billion USD. In recognition of the company's multi-business portfolio that encompasses a wide range of businesses - Minerals and Metals, Gold Refinery. Bullion and Green Energy has added to its versatile dynamism. Kundan has been awarded by the Government of India as a recognized 'Four Star Trading House', a nominated company, also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

Kundan Gold Refinery is a most treasured business unit of "Kundan". For 15 years, KUNDAN has marked its presence in precious metals and continuously progressing for the tremendous achievements. Kundan care Products Limited established one of the largest Gold and Silver refinery in India known as "Kundan Gold Refinery' well equipped with breakthrough technologies, trend setting labs and highest quality standards. Kundan Gold refinery is acknowledged as major importer of Gold and Silver. It is well known as largest private Gold refinery in India.

