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Home / Business / Kundan Refinery Wins Two Awards at The IGC Excellence Awards 2026, Marking a Decade of Continued Recognition

Kundan Refinery Wins Two Awards at The IGC Excellence Awards 2026, Marking a Decade of Continued Recognition

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ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 26: Kundan Refinery, part of Kundan Group, has added another significant chapter to its legacy in the gold and bullion industry, winning two prestigious honours at the IGC Excellence Awards 2026 -- Leading Gold Bullion Refiner (All-India) of the Year 2025-26 and Best Gold Bullion Dealer (Northern India) of the Year 2025-26.

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The awards were presented at the 23rd India Gold Conference, held in Goa from August 21 to 23, 2026. As one of the leading annual gatherings for the gold and bullion industry, the conference brings together hundreds of industry leaders, traders, refiners and stakeholders from across the country.

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This year's double win holds special significance for Kundan Group as it marks a decade of continued recognition at the prestigious IGC Excellence Awards. Over the past ten years, Kundan has been honoured at the platform every year across various categories -- a rare and remarkable streak that reflects the company's enduring commitment to purity, quality, transparency and consistency in the gold bullion industry. The 2026 recognition, therefore, is not just another achievement but a milestone celebrating ten years of sustained industry recognition and trust.

Kundan Refinery is an NABL-accredited gold refinery with more than a decade of experience in gold refining and precious metals. It is an approved refiner for delivery of gold with Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The refinery works within the framework of Kundan Group, which is a Government of India recognised Four Star Export House and an ISO 9001 certified company.

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"Winning these two prestigious awards at IGC Excellence Awards 2026 is especially important for us because it is a sign of ten years of our continued recognition at one of the most respectable industry platforms. These honours for the last ten years have been a recognition of the trust of the industry in our commitment to purity, quality, transparency and consistency of our services. At a time of evolution and becoming more organized and quality-oriented in India's gold bullion market, we are committed to improve our capabilities in refining gold," said Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group.

These awards come as India's organized gold bullion industry becomes increasingly interested in high standards, transparency and regulatory compliance in gold refining and bullion dealing. Kundan Group has declared its commitment to further improve its gold refining capabilities and actively participate in the growth of the Indian precious metals market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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