KV Kamath appointed director of Reliance

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday appointed veteran banker KV Kamath as an independent director on the company Board for five years.

An IIM-Ahmedabad graduate, Kamath is an accomplished Indian banker who started his career with ICICI in 1971. In 1988, he moved to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and spent several years in South East Asia before returning to ICICI as its managing director and CEO in 1996 and post its merger into ICICI Bank, was the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.