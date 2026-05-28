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Home / Business / KW Delhi-6 Hosts Interactive Session with Top YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

KW Delhi-6 Hosts Interactive Session with Top YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

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ANI
Updated At : 06:36 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28: KW Delhi-6, one of the city's leading malls, recently hosted an interactive session with Gaurav Taneja, one of India's foremost YouTubers. With more than 9 million active subscribers, Gaurav Taneja is a prominent content creator, former airline pilot, bodybuilder, successful entrepreneur, and holds a civil engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur.

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The event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd eager to meet and interact with Gaurav. During the session, he shared his personal and professional journey--from pilot to YouTuber to entrepreneur--and emphasised the importance of maintaining good health through a balanced diet and regular workouts. He also explained, in detail, the nuances of building a successful YouTube channel, stressing that strong content is the key to retaining subscribers, increasing views, and achieving a high ROI from the platform..

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Gaurav took questions from fans, subscribers, and aspiring YouTubers on topics ranging from bodybuilding and aviation to life skills. The one-hour interaction proved highly valuable for attendees. After the session, he posed for photographs and signed autographs for fans.

Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director of KW Group, commented: "We are proud to host one of India's leading YouTubers at our flagship commercial project, KW Delhi-6 Mall. The event was a great learning opportunity for the audience. Gaurav Taneja is a multi-talented personality whose YouTube channel has made him a well-known celebrity across India. We are honoured to have hosted him and will continue to organise events that combine learning value with celebrity engagement."

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KW Delhi-6 Mall offers a range of recreational amenities and leisure options, including a food court and a gaming arcade, ensuring guests can unwind and enjoy themselves. These facilities make Delhi-6 Mall an ideal destination for individuals and families.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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