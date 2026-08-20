KWALS Channa Bhatura Brings the Great Indian Channa Bhatura Experience to a New Generation

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Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 20: Some foods are meals. Some become memories. For generations of Indians, channa bhatura has been one of those foods -- bold, indulgent, comforting and unmistakably Indian. Now, KWALS Channa Bhatura is bringing the much-loved classic into a contemporary format while staying firmly rooted in the taste and traditions that made it a national favourite.

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Built around a simple philosophy -- great channa, spectacular bhatura and no unnecessary compromise -- KWALS Channa Bhatura is positioning itself as a modern Indian food brand with a distinctly desi soul.

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At the centre of the concept is its signature bhatura: large, dramatic and designed to be part of the experience rather than merely an accompaniment. The brand has embraced an almost theatrical approach to the dish, including its distinctive 14-inch bhatura, creating a visual experience that is instantly recognisable and highly shareable.

But size is only part of the story.

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KWALS places particular emphasis on the richness and authenticity of the cooking process, including its pure desi ghee positioning. The objective is to recreate the indulgence associated with traditional Indian food while presenting it in a cleaner, more contemporary and brand-led environment.

There is also an important philosophy behind the concept: no refrigerator mentality, no over-engineering and no attempt to make a traditional dish something it is not.

The brand celebrates the idea of fresh, hot, immediate Indian food -- food that is cooked to be eaten, not stored away for convenience.

KWALS Channa Bhatura is part of a broader evolution taking place in Indian food. Today's consumers increasingly want authenticity, but they also expect strong branding, attractive presentation, consistency and an experience that feels relevant to their generation.

KWALS aims to bring all of these elements together.

The visual identity of the brand is deliberately modern, energetic and distinctive, while its culinary identity remains unmistakably Indian. The result is a concept that can appeal equally to traditional channa-bhatura lovers and younger consumers discovering the dish as a cultural and culinary experience.

The brand also draws inspiration from India's rich visual heritage, incorporating contemporary interpretations of traditional Indian design elements while avoiding the conventional stereotypes often associated with Indian food brands.

The ambition is bigger than opening another channa-bhatura outlet.

KWALS intends to build a recognisable Indian food brand that can travel beyond its home market and establish channa bhatura as a modern Indian food experience.

The company's heritage in food and hospitality gives the concept an additional advantage. Years of experience in large-scale catering, corporate food service and hospitality have shaped the brand's focus on consistency, service and operational discipline.

For KWALS, the ultimate test remains the plate.

The channa must have depth and character. The bhatura must arrive hot, crisp and indulgent. The accompaniments must complement rather than compete. And the overall experience must leave the customer wanting to come back.

There is also an element of nostalgia at the heart of the concept. Channa bhatura has traditionally been associated with family meals, Sunday lunches, roadside eateries, college memories and spontaneous outings.

KWALS wants to preserve that emotional connection while giving the experience a new identity.

Big bhatura. Bold channa. Pure desi indulgence.

That is the proposition behind KWALS Channa Bhatura -- a brand that believes Indian food does not need to be reinvented to become exciting.

Sometimes, it simply needs to be served with confidence.

About KWALS Channa Bhatura

KWALS Channa Bhatura is a modern Indian food concept from the KWALS hospitality group, focused on celebrating one of India's most loved Punjabi-style dishes. The brand combines traditional flavours, generous portions, desi ghee and contemporary branding to create a distinctive channa-bhatura experience for a new generation of Indian consumers.

Media Contact:

Links- www.kwals.in

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kwals_channa_bhatura?utm_source=qr

KWALS Catering & Hospitality Group

India

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