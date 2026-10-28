KWC Air Guns in India: Official Importer, Dealer and Wholesale Opportunities – Airsoft Gun India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: The demand for CO₂ air guns and recreational shooting-sports equipment is creating new opportunities for enthusiasts, retailers and shooting-sports businesses across India. Among the names attracting attention in this category is KWC, a manufacturer known for its range of CO₂-powered air pistols and revolvers.

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Airsoft Gun India is bringing KWC air guns to customers and dealers across India, with a range of .177-calibre (4.5 mm) CO₂ air pistols and revolvers designed for lawful recreational shooting and target practice.

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KWC Air Guns Available in India

KWC offers a diverse collection of CO₂ air guns, combining distinctive designs with features that vary by model, including metal construction and blowback operation.

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Popular models available through the Airsoft Gun India catalogue include:

KWC M1911 CO₂ Air Pistol – a classic 1911-style design.

KWC PT92 and M92 CO₂ Air Pistols – popular choices inspired by the Beretta-style platform.

KWC CZ 75 Shadow-Style Air Pistol – a competition-inspired design.

KWC CZ TS Czechmate-Style Air Pistol – a distinctive option for collectors and shooting-sports enthusiasts.

KWC P08 Luger CO₂ Air Pistol – inspired by the historic Luger design.

KWC K712 Mauser C96-Style Air Pistol – featuring a classic, historic profile.

KWC Desert Eagle-Style Air Pistol – a recognisable, large-format design.

KWC P226-Style CO₂ Air Pistol – inspired by the familiar SIG Sauer-style platform.

KWC 357 CO₂ Air Revolver – available in different barrel-length variants, subject to stock.

Specifications, construction, operating mechanisms and availability vary by model. Customers should check the individual product listing for current details.

Explore the collection: https://www.airsoftgunindia.com/category/kwc-airguns

Why Choose KWC CO₂ Air Guns?

KWC has established a presence in the international air-gun market through its manufacturing experience and range of CO₂-powered products. Depending on the model, customers may find features such as metal components, blowback action, magazine-fed operation and designs inspired by well-known pistol and revolver platforms.

CO₂ air guns are used for recreational target shooting and other lawful sporting applications. Choosing the right model depends on intended use, specifications, handling preferences, maintenance requirements and budget.

Buyers should always use appropriate eye protection, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and operate air guns only in suitable, controlled environments.

Airsoft Gun India – KWC Importer and Dealer in India

Airsoft Gun India is an Indian air-gun retailer and shooting-sports business based in Mumbai, serving customers across India. Its product portfolio includes KWC CO₂ air guns alongside other imported air pistols, air revolvers, air rifles and shooting-sports accessories.

The company aims to make product information, customer support and access to shooting-sports equipment available to customers beyond major metropolitan markets.

For customers considering a KWC air gun, it is important to review the product’s specifications, availability, documentation requirements and applicable regulations before placing an order.

KWC Air Gun Dealership and Wholesale Enquiries

Airsoft Gun India is inviting local air-gun dealers, sporting-goods retailers and eligible businesses across India to enquire about KWC air gun dealership and wholesale opportunities.

Retailers interested in adding KWC CO₂ air pistols and revolvers to their product portfolio can contact the company to discuss current availability, dealer pricing, order quantities and applicable business terms.

Whether you operate an established air-gun store or are exploring a compliant shooting-sports retail business, you can contact the Airsoft Gun India team to discuss potential dealership opportunities.

For KWC dealership and wholesale enquiries:

* Email: airsoftgunindia@gmail.com

* Website: https://www.airsoftgunindia.com/category/kwc-airguns

* Phone: +91 92092 00085

Please include your name, business or shop name, city, state and contact details in your enquiry. Dealership terms, product availability and eligibility will be confirmed by the company.

Understanding Air Gun Regulations in India

Indian air-gun requirements depend on factors including bore size, muzzle energy, the specific product and applicable rules. Under the Arms Rules, 2016, the licensing classification generally distinguishes air weapons with a bore exceeding 0.177 inches (4.5 mm) and/or muzzle energy exceeding 20 joules from those within the specified limits.

Customers and dealers should verify the classification of each product and all applicable requirements before purchase, sale, possession, transport or use. Any required dealer permissions, documentation and compliance obligations must also be followed.

Building India’s Shooting-Sports Market

The growth of air-gun retail and recreational shooting creates opportunities for responsible businesses to serve enthusiasts in more cities. By developing its product range and dealer network, Airsoft Gun India aims to support wider access to KWC air guns and other shooting-sports equipment.

For customers, the priority is informed product selection and responsible use. For retailers, it is finding a dependable commercial partner, understanding the applicable regulations and building a compliant business.

Interested in becoming a KWC air gun dealer in India?

Contact Airsoft Gun India at airsoftgunindia@gmail.com to enquire about dealership and wholesale opportunities.

Airsoft Gun India – Connecting India’s shooting-sports community with air guns and sporting equipment.

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