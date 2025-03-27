KYK Corporation Limited Expands to 102+ Locations Across India, Strengthening Market Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: KYK Corporation Limited, a global leader in hydrogen water generators and alkaline water ionizers, announces expanding its distribution network to more than 102 offices and partners across India. This achievement has strengthened KYK Corporation's position in India as one of the biggest distribution companies for premium water technology.

Established in 1980, KYK has over 45 years of unparalleled experience delivering cutting-edge solutions for better hydration. Akshit Agarwal and Nishant Pandey spearheaded KYK's entry into the Indian market and recognized the potential of alkaline water technology to transform health and hydration in the region.

Advertisement

KYK has established itself as a global leader in alkaline water ionizers and a pioneer of hydrogen water generators, committed to enhancing health and wellness through innovative water technology. "Our international certifications and awards showcase our dedication to excellence, including prestigious recognitions from US FDA, ISO 13485, CE, GMP, FCC, TUV, NRTL, and numerous others.", shares Agarwal.

The company's current nationwide expansion is highly attributed to KYK's innovative water technology, which has been made accessible to the growing number of health-conscious customers in India.

Advertisement

Agarwal, who started KYK in India, has significant expertise due to his upbringing within an affluent pharmaceutical family background, educational credentials from Modern School, New Delhi, and academic achievements, including Economics Honors, an MBA, and a doctorate in water science.

"Creating an extensive network of 102 offices and partners across India is not something I have imagined to be attainable when I set up the first office in New Delhi.", reflects Agarwal. He adds, "We have always had one goal in mind -- to continue the legacy of excellence established by our global founder, Forbes-listed water scientist Dr. KYK."

KYK Corporation differentiates itself with its 24 models of alkaline water ionizers, unlike any competitors in the global market, along with its patented hydrogen water generator technology. With an impressive portfolio of 300+ international certifications and 150+ international awards and patents, KYK truly exhibits its commitment to innovation and quality, which has helped it gain a loyal customer base of more than 5 million within the premium market segment in India.

Looking forward, KYK will proudly dedicate itself to serving every household nationwide, focusing on the needs of health-conscious consumers and businesses. With an unwavering commitment, it aims to enhance the well-being of communities by providing innovative solutions that cater to various dietary preferences and lifestyles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)