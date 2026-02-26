Kyndryl Launches Cyber Defense Operations Center to Unify Enterprise IT Operations

New command hub in India combines network and security operations to improve resilience, speed response and strengthen compliance

Advertisement

India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today launched its first Cyber Defense Operations Center, a next-generation command hub that unifies network operations and security operations into a single, integrated operating model. The new Center is located in Bengaluru, India, providing global customers with deep cybersecurity and network operations expertise to accelerate incident response, resilience, and overall IT performance.

Advertisement

Enterprises are increasingly confronted by rising IT complexity — including AI-driven cyber risks, costly downtime, and growing expectations for continuous service delivery, and they face mounting pressure to deliver always-on, highly secure digital services. According to the 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report, only 31% of organizations are ready for external business risks, citing technology complexity is cited as a top barrier to scaling AI. This shift is being accelerated by the rise of agentic AI operating autonomously across cloud, data centers, and edge environments, making it untenable for network and security operations to function in isolation.

“As AI adoption surges and hybrid IT environments become more distributed, enterprises face faster, more intelligent cyber risks — and a growing shortage of skilled talent to manage them,” said Paul Savill, Global Cyber Security and Resiliency, Network and Edge Practice Leader, Kyndryl. “Kyndryl’s Cyber Defense Operations Center introduces a unified, agile operating model that combines AI-enabled insights with deep networking and security expertise, helping customers strengthen resilience, accelerate incident response, and increase end-to-end visibility across the IT ecosystem.”

Advertisement

Kyndryl’s Cyber Defense Operations Center breaks down traditional silos to deliver real-time visibility, unified monitoring, and collaborative analysis across the network and security landscape. Featuring end-to-end services — spanning advisory, design and implementation, and managed operations — the Center helps enterprises modernize and operate their IT environments with greater security, efficiency, and uptime.

Kyndryl’s offers a unique combination of capabilities, supported by the Company’s global network of security and network specialists trained to operate complex, mission-critical environments at scale, including:

• AI-enabled assessment services – The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is embedded into the network security assessment services to evaluate customer environments, identify operational and security gaps, and prioritize remediation — creating a data-driven roadmap for modernization and managed operations.

• Role-based operational dashboards and collaboration – Persona-driven dashboards provide tailored, real-time insights for executives, security and network teams, incident commanders, and DevSecOps leaders — improving visibility and collaboration across roles.

• Automated end-to-end operations at scale – Integrated runbooks, security telemetry, playbooks, and rationalized toolsets reduce manual handoffs, and alert fatigue to accelerate detection and response while providing Zero Trust support.

Kyndryl’s Cyber Defense Operations Center builds upon the company’s established global footprint of security operations centers and network operations centers located across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The Center will be integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, the company’s AI-powered open-integration platform, to provide a single operational view of network and security telemetry. Together, these centers provide 24x7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and network performance management for customers worldwide. Kyndryl plans to expand the Center beyond the India location to support growing global demand and accelerate adoption of Kyndryl’s integrated operating model.

The new Center is the latest addition to Kyndryl’s robust portfolio of network and security services designed for the AI era — including advanced data center networking, secure access service edge (SASE), and quantum-safe networking services.

Learn more about Kyndryl’s security and resiliency services and network and edge services.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation, and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)