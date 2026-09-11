Kyptec Automation® Strengthens Line Scan Imaging Portfolio with 4K and 8K Line Scan Camera Lenses for High Speed Machine Vision

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Kyptec Automation® is strengthening its specialist industrial imaging portfolio with a focused range of 4K and 8K Line Scan Camera Lenses developed for high speed machine vision, continuous inspection systems, OEM equipment platforms, and industrial imaging integration. The current Kyptec Automation® Line Scan Camera Lens portfolio includes three dedicated focal lengths of 25 MM, 35 MM, and 50 MM, with published support for 4K cameras using 7 micrometre pixels and 8K cameras using 3.5 micrometre pixels. By creating one focused optical family across multiple focal lengths and two major line scan resolution classes, Kyptec Automation® is building deeper authority around continuous imaging, wide field inspection, optical resolution, working distance, and full field image consistency.

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Line scan imaging differs fundamentally from conventional area scan imaging because the final image is constructed one captured line at a time while the object or imaging system moves through the inspection zone. This means the optical system must deliver consistent detail across the entire active sensor width while the production process continues at operating speed. The Kyptec Automation® line scan camera lens portfolio is designed around this requirement, with emphasis on uniform imaging, controlled distortion, and stable sharpness across the field. For OEMs and system integrators, the lens therefore becomes a critical part of the inspection architecture rather than a simple focal length accessory.

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The relationship between camera resolution and lens performance becomes especially important when moving from 4K to 8K line scan systems. A 4K camera using 7 micrometre pixels and an 8K camera using 3.5 micrometre pixels can represent very different optical demands even when both cameras view the same physical inspection width. An 8K sensor provides more sampling positions across that width, but the additional sensor resolution can only become useful inspection detail if the lens can preserve sufficient contrast at the finer pixel pitch. Kyptec Automation® has structured its current Line Scan Camera Lens range to support both published 4K 7 micrometre and 8K 3.5 micrometre configurations, allowing engineers to evaluate one optical family across standard and higher resolution machine designs.

Focal length remains another major design variable, but it should not be selected from camera resolution alone. The 25 MM, 35 MM, and 50 MM options within the Kyptec Automation® portfolio provide different optical geometries for different combinations of field of view, working distance, sensor size, and available machine space. A shorter focal length can be relevant where wider coverage is required within a more compact mechanical envelope, while a longer focal length may be appropriate where greater installation distance is available. The correct selection should begin with physical inspection width, required image scale, available working distance, smallest feature to be detected, and sensor dimensions.

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This system approach is important because line scan inspection must satisfy resolution requirements in both the sensor direction and the direction of motion. Across the inspection width, available sampling depends on the active camera pixels and the field of view. Along the direction of travel, sampling depends on line acquisition frequency relative to production speed. A system can therefore use an 8K camera and still fail to detect the required feature if the image scale, lens resolution, line rate, or illumination architecture is not appropriate. Kyptec Automation® is positioning its line scan optics around these complete engineering relationships rather than presenting 4K or 8K compatibility as an isolated specification.

The broader Kyptec Automation® machine vision lenses portfolio includes conventional industrial camera lenses together with specialized Line Scan and SWIR optical families. The dedicated Line Scan range strengthens this optical hierarchy by addressing continuous imaging architectures where field consistency, distortion control, sensor matching, and repeatable optical geometry become particularly important. For machine builders, separating line scan optics from general area scan lenses creates a clearer engineering path when specifying systems intended for continuous material movement and high speed acquisition.

“Line scan imaging requires the complete optical geometry to be defined before the lens is approved,” said Nitin Aggarwal, Co Founder and CEO of Kyptec Automation®. “Camera resolution, pixel pitch, field of view, focal length, working distance, line rate, and the smallest required inspection detail must work together. Our 25 MM, 35 MM, and 50 MM Line Scan Camera Lens family is intended to give OEMs and system integrators a structured optical platform for both 4K and 8K machine vision architectures.”

For OEMs, this focused three lens structure can also support standardization across different machine platforms. A validated 25 MM optical arrangement can be documented for one machine geometry, while 35 MM and 50 MM configurations can support systems with different scan widths or working distances. Engineering teams can then define approved camera resolution, focal length, sensor format, operating aperture, working distance, field of view, and acceptance criteria for each platform. This creates clearer technical documentation and can simplify repeat production, procurement, machine commissioning, spare planning, and future service.

Line scan optical qualification should also extend beyond center image sharpness. Industrial engineers may need to verify full field resolution, edge performance, distortion, contrast, illumination uniformity, focus stability, and the smallest detectable feature across the complete inspection width. These requirements become more demanding when machine speed increases because optical quality must remain consistent while the acquisition system continuously builds the image. Kyptec Automation® is developing its Line Scan Camera Lens portfolio around this need for repeatable optical performance across the complete image field.

By strengthening its 4K and 8K Line Scan Camera Lens portfolio, Kyptec Automation® is expanding its specialist position in high speed machine vision and continuous industrial imaging. The combination of 25 MM, 35 MM, and 50 MM focal lengths, support for 4K 7 micrometre and 8K 3.5 micrometre camera architectures, and an OEM focused engineering approach creates a defined optical platform for machine builders and system integrators seeking precise, repeatable, and scalable line scan imaging systems worldwide.

CONTACT US:

Kyptec Automation®

C/o BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

(A Unit of B.B. Group Of Companies)

NO# C-79, UPPER GROUND FLOOR,

DDA SHEDS OKHLA INDUSTRIAL AREA,

OKHLA PHASE-1, NEW DELHI-110020, INDIA

Email ID: support@kyptec-automation.com

Website: https://www.kyptec-automation.com/

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-9217165630

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