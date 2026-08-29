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Home / Business / Kyrgyz President to Inaugurate Deccan Gold’s Altyn Tor Gold Project on September 11

Kyrgyz President to Inaugurate Deccan Gold’s Altyn Tor Gold Project on September 11

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PTI
Updated At : 02:16 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Landmark milestone for Deccan Gold as Indian gold investment reaches production in Kyrgyz Republic India, August 29, 2026: Deccan Gold Mines Limited (BSE: 512068) today announced that the Altyn Tor Gold Project, operated through its Kyrgyz subsidiary Avelum Partner LLC, has been included in the national inauguration programme of the Kyrgyz Republic scheduled for September 11, 2026, as part of the country's Independence Day celebrations. The programme will be presided over by His Excellency Mr. Sadyr N. Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, with senior management from Avelum Partner LLC and Deccan Gold present at the project site.

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The inclusion of Altyn Tor in the national programme marks a significant milestone for Deccan Gold and its growing international mining portfolio. The project has progressed from exploration and development to production, and the Company believes it represents the first investment by an Indian company in the gold mining sector of the Kyrgyz Republic to reach the production stage.

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For Deccan Gold, the milestone comes as the Company advances its broader strategy of building a diversified, production-oriented portfolio of gold and critical mineral assets across India and international markets. Altyn Tor represents the Company's ability to identify and develop mineral opportunities beyond India while building long-term partnerships and creating value across jurisdictions.

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Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Hanuma Prasad Modali, Managing Director, Deccan Gold Mines Limited, said: “The inclusion of Altyn Tor in the national inauguration programme led by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Deccan Gold. It is a recognition of the hard work of our teams, partners and stakeholders who have helped take this project from exploration to production.” “For us, Altyn Tor is more than a mining project. It is a landmark of India–Kyrgyzstan economic partnership and a powerful validation of our vision to build a globally relevant mining company. We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic for their support and cooperation, and look forward to this important milestone as we begin the next chapter of Altyn Tor’s journey,” adds Dr. Hanuma The Company believes the milestone also underscores the growing importance of cross-border investment, resource partnerships and diversified mineral supply chains at a time when countries are placing greater strategic emphasis on resource security. Deccan Gold remains focused on advancing Altyn Tor through safe, responsible, and disciplined operations, while continuing to build a globally diversified portfolio across gold and critical minerals.

About Altyn Tor Project Altyn Tor is in the Naryn region of central Kyrgyzstan, approximately six hours by road from the capital Bishkek. The deposit forms part of the highly mineralized Soltan Sary mineralization zone, which extends over 300km length and is part of the major Tien Shen Shear Zone, host to numerous world-class gold deposits. Gold mineralization is hosted in quartz, quartz-carbonate veins and stockworks.

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About Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. (BSE: 512068) is India's first and only listed gold and critical minerals resource company. Established in 2003, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of gold and critical mineral assets across India and internationally, spanning Andhra Pradesh, Kyrgyzstan, Chhattisgarh, Spain, Mozambique, Finland, and Tanzania. Deccan Gold is focused on developing responsible, technology-led, and globally competitive mining assets while creating long-term value for shareholders and contributing to resource security through sustainable mineral development.

For more information, visit: https://deccangoldmines.com/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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