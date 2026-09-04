PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4: Kyrgyz Russian Slavic University (KRSU), Bishkek, will conduct its MBBS entrance examination in India for the first time, Rector Sergey Yurievich Volkov announced during a visit to the Noida office of MBBS Direct Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. this week.

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The announcement followed a meeting between Rector Volkov and MBBSDirect Founder and Managing Director Gaurav Pathak, where the two discussed ways to simplify KRSU's admission process for NEET-qualified Indian students. Under the arrangement, KRSU's entrance examination, until now conducted in Kyrgyzstan, will be held at centres in India coordinated by MBBSDirect, sparing aspirants the cost and logistics of travelling abroad just to take the test. Successful candidates would still need to travel to Bishkek to begin their MBBS programme, but the change removes what has typically been the first, and most uncertain, step in the admission process.

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"India remains one of KRSU's most important student communities, and we want the admission journey to reflect that. Bringing our entrance exam to India, through MBBSDirect, is a direct response to what Indian families have long asked for," Rector Volkov said.

"Every additional cost and every extra trip abroad adds to an already stressful process for NEET-qualified students. An India-based entrance exam removes one of the biggest hurdles families face," Pathak said.

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KRSU was established in Bishkek in 1992 under a bilateral treaty between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and has around 11,000 students. Its treaty-backed status kept it outside the scope of Kyrgyzstan's recent nationwide accreditation review under Presidential Decree No. 250, which 13 other Kyrgyz universities failed to clear, and it separately secured EdNet accreditation in June 2026. KRSU's MBBS graduates recorded a 39.66 per cent pass rate in India's Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in the latest results, the highest among Kyrgyz medical universities.

Lakhs of NEET-qualified Indian students miss out on a government medical seat each year, and MBBS abroad has become a widely used route back into medicine, provided the destination degree is recognised and graduates can clear FMGE to practise in India. MBBSDirect Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a Noida-based education consultancy operating since 2015, has counselled more than 10,000 students on MBBS admissions in Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and says it does not charge commissions from partner universities.

With the India-based entrance exam now confirmed, KRSU becomes one of a limited number of foreign medical universities to offer Indian aspirants a domestic testing option. Exam dates, city-wise centres and the application process are expected to be announced by MBBSDirect in the coming weeks.

Media Contact: MBBSDirect Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Wave One Tower, Sector 18, Noida | +91-9717172071 | info@mbbsdirect.com

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