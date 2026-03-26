SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the much-anticipated reveal of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, La Bourriche 133 has achieved a milestone leap, securing its place in the prestigious 50 Best at No. 48. Driven by a distinct original philosophy and a continuously evolving culinary expression, the modern seafood destination has achieved this recognition just over two years after opening in 2023. It has quickly become one of the most closely watched Western restaurants in Mainland China and one of the fastest-rising new entries on the list.

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Located in Shanghai's historic Rockbund, La Bourriche 133 is a modern seafood restaurant defined by its original philosophy. Since its opening, the restaurant has distinguished itself from traditional fine dining by anchoring its creative narrative in the proposition: "Seafood and Seafood only." By placing seafood at the center of its identity, La Bourriche 133 combines refined technique with contemporary sensibilities, continuously expanding the boundaries of modern seafood cuisine to offer a focused, ingredient-driven experience.

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A premier entry into the 50 Best list not only underscores La Bourriche 133's strategic milestones over recent years but also brings global recognition to its unwavering commitment to originality. At La Bourriche 133, originality goes beyond mere culinary innovation or the pursuit of trends. It is a holistic philosophy that informs every aspect of the experience, from brand positioning and culinary direction to the chef's creative expression, menu design, and the overall dining experience.

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From Ingredient to Plate: Translating Philosophy into Practice This commitment to originality is most tangibly expressed through the restaurant's rigorous approach to its daily operations. Founder Shen Jialin brings extensive experience in premium seafood sourcing, providing a strong foundation for the restaurant's ingredient-driven approach.

While sourcing from some of the world's finest fishing regions, the restaurant also places strong emphasis on its connection with China's local supply chain. From selecting seasonal coastal catch to assessing freshness, consistency, and suitability within the local market, La Bourriche 133 seeks to strike a thoughtful balance between global sourcing and local resources, ensuring its original concept is meaningfully rooted in the Chinese market.

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In response to the unique characteristics of different seafood and evolving guest preferences, the restaurant continuously refines its dishes, placing emphasis on expressing texture, aroma, and umami with precision and clarity. Compared to its opening menu, approximately 70–80% of dishes have since been updated, underscoring that La Bourriche 133's commitment to originality is not a one-time concept, but an ongoing and evolving creative process. Each dish is not an isolated offering, but the result of brand philosophy, culinary judgment, and deep ingredient understanding working in unison.

A Seafood-Centric Philosophy with a Clear and Cohesive Identity Beyond operational precision, originality at La Bourriche 133 transcends the mere introduction of new dishes; it is a holistic integration of brand identity and culinary expression. Since its inception, the restaurant has distinguished itself from traditional fine dining by placing seafood at the core of its narrative. Rather than relying on a vast variety of ingredients, it prioritizes a focused creative direction that defines its unique position in the competitive market.

This philosophy also informs its culinary approach. The "modern seafood cuisine" championed by La Bourriche 133 is not simply about showcasing rare or premium ingredients, but about creating a style of expression that resonates with contemporary tastes and dining habits. Here, "modern" is not about adding complexity for its own sake, but is grounded in a continued understanding of ingredient integrity, flavour layering, and precision in cooking.

Executive Chef Lee Jia Wei: Bringing Philosophy to Life Through Cuisine As Executive Chef of La Bourriche 133, Lee Jia Wei is both a key practitioner of the restaurant's original philosophy and the driving force behind its culinary expression. Coming from a family with a long heritage in the country's hawker culture, Lee's professional journey began during his university years in business school, when he took time off to train in Australia and pursued seasonal apprenticeships in acclaimed kitchens. Over a 14-year career, Lee has worked in some of the most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore, London and the Maldives before arriving in Shanghai in 2018.

His cross-cultural experience has shaped a distinctive culinary style that integrates French technique, open-fire cooking, respect for ingredient purity, and an Asian sensibility. At La Bourriche 133, he presents a contemporary seafood expression that highlights the unique characteristics of seafood from different regions and in varying conditions. In recognition of his work, he was included in the Tatler Gen.T list (2023) and the Forbes China Top 30 Chefs (2023), honours that spotlight emerging culinary leaders in the region.

Building Long-Term Brand Value Through Originality La Bourriche 133's commitment to originality is also reflected in its spatial design and overall dining experience. Elements such as its seafood-led design concept, the "133 Seafood Market" display, as well as a service style and wine programme tailored to the cuisine, come together to form a cohesive and immersive brand identity.

Its wine philosophy mirrors its culinary approach: "terroir-led, pairing-driven." The restaurant focuses on representative wines from leading regions around the world, prioritising character and compatibility over trends or ratings. Given its seafood focus, Champagne and white wines feature prominently on the list—styles that are fresh, refined, and vibrant, enhancing the natural flavours and complexity of seafood while contributing to a more harmonious dining experience.

This positioning is also reflected in its guest profile, with approximately 40% new guests and 60% returning diners. The balance underscores strong loyalty within the premium dining segment, while continued menu evolution keeps regular guests engaged and offers new diners a clear point of entry.

In a culinary landscape as mature and competitive as Shanghai's, La Bourriche 133 represents more than just a distinctive modern seafood restaurant. By championing a focused, original concept, the restaurant offers a compelling new perspective on the long-term value of fine dining. Rooted in Shanghai, the restaurant aspires to grow into a globally recognised culinary destination, supported by the city's spirit of innovation and the continued enthusiasm of guests from across China and around the world.

Appendix: La Bourriche 133 Signature Dishes Pengqi Crab Pâté | Aged Citrus Peel Sourced from Guangdong, Pengqi crab roe is meticulously hand-extracted, then sieved and emulsified in the style of a classic French pâté to achieve a smooth, mousse-like texture. Paired with a ten-year aged citrus peel sauce and chrysanthemum crumble, it balances richness with gentle sweetness and herbal notes. Served with kombu butter brioche for added depth.

Bigfin Reef Squid | Olive Seed "Ajo Blanco" Bigfin reef squid from the East China Sea is valued for its tender texture and natural sweetness. It is paired with Ajo Blanco made from olive seeds and green grapes, bringing nutty depth and fresh acidity. Finished with caviar, the dish achieves a refined balance of sweetness, freshness, and marine character.

Soy-cured Swimmer Crab | Cauliflower Fresh swimmer crab from the Yellow Sea is soy-cured for two nights, inspired by Chinese coastal techniques. The roe develops a soft, custard-like texture, while the meat becomes firmer and more pronounced in flavour. Paired with caviar and cauliflower mousse, the dish bridges classic French pairings with a contemporary expression of coastal Chinese flavours.

Whelk | Sauce Périgueux Teochew whelk is gently slow-cooked in a concentrated chicken jus, preserving a tender yet springy texture. It is served with a classic Périgord-style black truffle sauce, lifted with Madeira wine to enhance its depth. Finished with crème fraîche for added roundness.

72% Dark Chocolate | Jus de Sardine 72% dark chocolate forms the base of this tart, filled with caramelised nut praline to balance its bitterness and acidity. The chocolate tart is paired with an ice cream that is made with in-house fermented sardine garum, bringing together savoury, umami, sweet, and chilled elements for a distinctive finish.

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