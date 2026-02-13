La Excellence IAS Academy Announces Admissions Open for 2026-27 Academic Year for Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS and Integrated Competitive Programs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: La Excellence IAS Academy, widely recognised as India's leading IAS training institution, has officially announced the opening of admissions for the Academic Year 2026-27 for its flagship Inter + IAS,Inter + CLAT ,Inter + IPMAT and Degree + IAS, and integrated programs. Known for its strong academic legacy and holistic grooming approach, La Excellence continues its mission of shaping future civil servants and leaders through early, structured, and result-oriented preparation.

With a proven track record of excellence, La Excellence IAS Academy has emerged as a preferred destination for students seeking Inter with IAS coaching in Hyderabad and Degree with IAS coaching in Hyderabad, offering a unique blend of academic education and competitive exam preparation under one roof.

A Legacy of Excellence in Civil Services Education

Founded in 2009, La Excellence IAS Academy has established itself as a trusted name in civil services coaching, having mentored thousands of aspirants and produced 400+ successful rankers across IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Central Services. With campuses across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, and a state-of-the-art residential campus at Kompally, the academy is known for its disciplined academic ecosystem, experienced faculty, and student-centric mentoring.

Integrated Programs Designed for Early and Strategic Preparation

The Inter + IAS Foundation Program (2 years) is designed for students after Class 10, offering Intermediate combinations such as MPC, MEC, CEC, and HEC, while simultaneously laying a strong foundation for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations. This program is ideal for students looking for Inter with IAS coaching in Hyderabad with long-term civil services goals.

The Inter + IAS Foundation Program (2 years) is specially designed for students after Class 10 who aspire to build a strong and early foundation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and other national-level competitive exams. The program offers Intermediate combinations such as MPC, MEC, CEC, and HEC, seamlessly integrating board curriculum with structured IAS coaching from the very beginning. By introducing core concepts, analytical thinking, and disciplined study habits at an early stage, the program prepares students to grow steadily with the demands of civil services preparation.

Ideal for students seeking Inter with IAS coaching in Hyderabad, this program focuses on long-term goal alignment rather than short-term exam preparation. With expert faculty, personalised mentorship, regular assessments, and a holistic academic environment, students receive the right guidance to pursue their civil services ambitions with clarity, confidence, and consistency, while also keeping multiple competitive career pathways open.

The Inter + CLAT program at La Excellence is designed for students who aspire to enter India's premier National Law Universities by building a strong foundation immediately after Class 10. This integrated program combines Intermediate academics with focused preparation for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), ensuring that students develop critical legal aptitude, logical reasoning, reading comprehension, and general awareness from an early stage. The curriculum is structured to progress systematically, allowing students to balance board examinations while simultaneously preparing for competitive law entrance tests.

The Inter + IPMAT program at La Excellence is crafted for students aspiring to secure early admission into top management institutions such as IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak. By integrating Intermediate education with IPMAT-focused training, the program helps students build a strong foundation in Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability, and English while maintaining academic excellence in their Intermediate curriculum. The structured learning approach ensures gradual skill development, preparing students effectively for competitive management entrance examinations.

The Degree + IAS Program (3 years) integrates a Bachelor of Arts degree with systematic and structured IAS preparation, allowing students to pursue graduation while being groomed for civil services from an early stage. This makes La Excellence one of the most preferred institutions for Degree with IAS coaching in Hyderabad.

In addition, the academy also offers Inter + CLAT and aptitude-based integrated programs for students aspiring to careers in law, management, and other national-level competitive fields.

Personalised Mentorship & Holistic Development

A defining feature of La Excellence's academic model is its personalised mentorship system, where every student is assigned a dedicated personal mentor. This ensures continuous academic monitoring, performance tracking, emotional support, and career guidance throughout the student's journey.

Beyond academics, La Excellence places strong emphasis on all-round personality development. Students undergo structured leadership training and communication skill enhancement through activities such as elocution, debates, quizzes, group discussions, mock parliament sessions, and presentations, helping them build confidence, critical thinking, and articulation skills--essential qualities for future administrators.

Technology-Driven Learning & Student Well-Being

Keeping pace with evolving educational needs, La Excellence integrates AI-driven learning technologies into its teaching ecosystem. Smart classrooms, digital assessments, AI-supported doubt-solving systems, and data-driven performance analysis provide students with a modern learning edge.

The academy also prioritises students' physical and mental well-being through structured fitness routines, yoga, mindfulness sessions, and disciplined daily schedules, ensuring holistic growth alongside academic excellence.

LEAP - La Excellence Aptitude Program

The academy's exclusive LEAP (La Excellence Aptitude Program) strengthens students in Aptitude, Reasoning, Mathematics, English, and Verbal Ability, preparing them not only for UPSC but also for CLAT, IPMAT, SSC, Banking, Railways, and other national-level examinations. This integrated approach allows students to explore multiple career pathways while maintaining a strong academic foundation.

Leadership Speak

Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman - La Excellence IAS Academy, said:

"La Excellence was founded with a clear mission--to build disciplined, dedicated, and socially responsible civil servants for the nation. With our Inter + IAS and Degree + IAS programs, we give students the opportunity to begin their civil services journey early, with clarity, structure, and purpose. When strong foundations are laid at the right age, excellence becomes a natural outcome."

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Director - La Excellence IAS Academy, added:

"Today's competitive environment demands more than classroom teaching. Through personal mentorship, performance tracking, and a disciplined academic ecosystem, our integrated programs ensure students grow academically, mentally, and emotionally--fully prepared for civil services and life beyond exams."

Anush Reddy, Dean - La Excellence IAS Academy, stated:

"Our focus is on nurturing confidence, communication skills, and leadership qualities alongside academic rigor. The Kompally campus provides a balanced, Gurukul-like environment combined with modern infrastructure, enabling focused learning and character building."

Recent Academic Achievement - AP Group-I Success

Adding to its legacy of consistent results and academic excellence, La Excellence IAS Academy has once again demonstrated its leadership in civil services preparation with an outstanding performance in the AP Group-I Examination (APPSC).

The academy proudly congratulates all its students and staff members for this remarkable achievement. A total of 18 candidates from La Excellence have been successfully selected in this highly competitive and prestigious examination, reaffirming the institution's commitment to excellence, discipline, and result-oriented mentoring.

This significant success stands as a testament to the academy's robust academic framework, experienced faculty, and structured preparation strategies. The achievement has been realized under the inspiring guidance and visionary leadership of the Chairman, Sri Dr. Rambabu garu, whose dedication to nurturing future administrators continues to shape impactful careers in public service.

The AP Group-I results further strengthen La Excellence IAS Academy's reputation as a trusted and proven institution for civil services preparation, motivating young aspirants to begin their journey with confidence and clarity.

World-Class Residential Campus at Kompally

The Kompally residential campus offers a safe, disciplined, and student-friendly environment with separate hostels for boys and girls, smart classrooms, AI labs, a comprehensive library, air-conditioned facilities, medical support, nutritious dining, sports and cultural activities, a well-equipped gym, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance--ensuring complete care and focused learning.

Admissions Open for 2026-27

With Admissions Open for the Academic Year 2026-27, La Excellence IAS Academy invites students and parents to be part of an institution that believes in early foundation, personalised mentorship, academic excellence, and complete personality development.

La Excellence continues to redefine civil services preparation by starting early, guiding consistently, and nurturing excellence at every stage.

Admissions Open At:

Kompally | Ashok Nagar | Madhapur | Adibatla | Bengaluru | Pune

Admissions Enquiry: 9052402929

Website: www.laexias.com

