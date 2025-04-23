La Excellence IAS Academy Celebrates Stellar Performance with 78+ Rankers in UPSC 2024

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: La Excellence IAS Academy has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence with outstanding results in the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination. The academy proudly announces that over 78+ students have secured coveted All India Ranks (AIR), further solidifying its position as a premier institution for UPSC preparation.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), and Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS), La Excellence began its journey as "Let's Unite for Excellence (LUFE)" in Delhi before establishing its presence in Hyderabad. Over the years, the academy has expanded its footprint with branches in Bangalore, becoming a trusted name for aspiring civil servants across India.

Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman of La Excellence IAS Academy, expressed his pride in the academy's achievements. "Our students' success is a testament to their hard work and the dedicated guidance provided by our faculty. At La Excellence, we believe in nurturing talent and fostering a conducive learning environment. Our mission is to empower students to realize their dreams of serving the nation," he stated.

Rankers' Testimonials

The success of La Excellence is best reflected through the words of its students:

* Raj Krishna Jha AIR 8: "The Interview Guidance Program (IGP) at La Excellence was instrumental in my preparation. The personalized mentorship helped me identify my strengths and utilize them effectively during the interview."

* Banna Venkatesh AIR 15: "The comprehensive study material and regular test series provided by La Excellence were crucial in my preparation. The consistent support from the faculty ensured I stayed on track throughout my journey."

* Sravan Kumar Reddy AIR 62: "After multiple attempts at the UPSC examination, I realized that the General Studies preparation at La Excellence, under the guidance of Ram Mohan, was truly a game-changer. His focused approach, combined with expert insights and personalized mentoring, helped me significantly enhance my performance and navigate the complexities of the syllabus with confidence."

Innovative Programs and Infrastructure

La Excellence offers a range of programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of UPSC aspirants:

Prelims Cum Mains (PCM) Foundation Course: A comprehensive program designed to build a strong foundation for both Prelims and Mains examinations.

* Rapid Revision Programs (RRP): Intensive sessions focusing on quick revision strategies to enhance retention and recall during exams.

* Interview Guidance Program (IGP): Personalized coaching to prepare students for the Personality Test, with mock interviews and feedback sessions.

* Degree + IAS Program: An integrated course combining undergraduate studies with IAS preparation, catering to students aiming for a holistic educational experience.

The academy's state-of-the-art infrastructure includes spacious classrooms, a 24/7 study hall, well-stocked libraries, and advanced technology resources, providing an optimal learning environment for students.

As La Excellence IAS Academy celebrates its students' success in the UPSC 2024 examination, it remains committed to its mission of producing competent and ethical civil servants. With a focus on personalized mentorship, innovative programs, and a student-centric approach, La Excellence continues to be the preferred choice for UPSC aspirants across India.

La Excellence IAS Academy is a leading institution dedicated to providing quality education and training for the Civil Services Examination. With a track record of producing successful candidates in UPSC, IFS, IPS, and other central services, the academy offers comprehensive programs designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the competitive world of civil services.

For more information on admission procedures and upcoming batches, prospective students can visit the official website at www.laex.in or contact the academy's admission office at +91 90522 92929.

List of All UPSC 2024 Rankers

* AIR 8 RAJ KRISHNA JHA

* AIR 11 ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI

* AIR 15 BANNA VENKATESH

* AIR 38 ABHISHEK SHARMA

* AIR 41 SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR

* AIR 43 AVDHIJA GUPTA

* AIR 46 RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY

* AIR 62 CHINTAKINDI SHRAVAN KUMAR REDDY

* AIR 68 SAICHAITANYA JADHAV

* AIR 78 ABHISHEK SINGH

* AIR 95 DEVIKA PRIYADERSINI

* AIR 96 ADITYA ACHARYA

* AIR 114 VIVEK GARG

* AIR 146 CHALLA PAVAN KALYAN

* AIR 154 NELLURU SAI TEJA

* AIR 199 SOURABH RAJENDU

* AIR 221 BOLLAM UMAMAHESWAR REDDY

* AIR 232 POOLA DHANUSH

* AIR 233 VIJAYLAKSHMI

* AIR 255 POTHARAJU HARI PRASAD

* AIR 260 SOURABH KUMAR

* AIR 263 PREETHI A C

* AIR 279 KANISHAK AGGARWAL

* AIR 284 SHIVANSH TRIPATHI

* AIR 316 K SRINIVASA KEERTHI REDDY

* AIR 332 MANISH SHARMA

* AIR 392 JEENU SRI JASWANTH CHANDRA

* AIR 394 AKSHITA TRIVEDI

* AIR 399 ACHAL ANAND

* AIR 400 KRITIKA NOGRAIA

* AIR 440 MANTHAN JINDAL

* AIR 446 MADHAVI R

* AIR 455 POTUPUREDDI BHARGAV

* AIR 462 RAHUL C YARANTELI

* AIR 523 BHANU PRAKASH J

* AIR 529 PANDURANG S KAMBALI

* AIR 532 SANDEEP GUPTA

* AIR 544 A MADHU

* AIR 567 BHARATH C YARAM

* AIR 577 BONTHALA SAI VINOD KRISHNA

* AIR 579 ANAMIKA PANDEY

* AIR 587 KASHISH GUPTA

* AIR 602 RITWIK RAI

* AIR 605 DESAI DILIPKUMAR KRISHNA

* AIR 615 DAYANANDA SAGAR L

* AIR 638 ADITYA KESHRI

* AIR 663 ANKIT ANAND

* AIR 668 UDIT KUMAR SINGH

* AIR 671 THAKRE NAMRATA ANIL

* AIR 672 DISHA DWIVEDI

* AIR 681 DONEPUDI VIJAY BABU

* AIR 682 SUMITI

* AIR 690 SANJAY SHASHIKANT KOUJALAGI

* AIR 695 ARYAMAN YADAV

* AIR 696 PRIYANKA RATHORE

* AIR 700 M VENKATESH PRASAD SAGAR

* AIR 714 VISHAL MAHAR

* AIR 736 BHAVIRI SANTOSH KUMAR

* AIR 745 SARAVANAKUMAR T

* AIR 746 PATEL SHRITESH BHUPENDRA

* AIR 769 KIRUTHIKA M

* AIR 770 ATLA THARUN TEJA

* AIR 779 ANNU GUPTA

* AIR 798 SANAGAVARAPU SAI BHARGAVA

* AIR 799 THOGARU SURYATEJA

* AIR 807 SANKAR PANDIARAJ

* AIR 808 ADITI PATEL

* AIR 814 GANGADHARI VIKRAM

* AIR 831 KULYE SHRUSHTI SURESH

* AIR 839 WANGE SAMPADA DHARMARAJ

* AIR 871 RAJU NAMDEO WAGH

* AIR 918 KARTHIK D

* AIR 934 GOKAMALLA ANJANEYULU

* AIR 938 BANOTHU SRINIKESH NAIK

* AIR 949 RAMTENKI SUDHAKAR

* AIR 975 RAVADA SAI MOHINI MANASA

* AIR 976 RASHMI G

