La Pink’s Best Beauty Gifts for this Festive Season

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: From Navratri celebrations to Diwali get-togethers, the season is all about giving. Whether you're picking something small for a colleague or something special for family, these ready-to-gift sets from La Pink take the guesswork out of festive shopping, with fragrance and skincare picks for every budget.

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Gourmet Collection Body Mist Gift Set

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A dessert-inspired set for anyone who loves a sweet, playful scent. It brings together four body mists: Pistachio Gelato, Lychee Love, Luscious Apple and Vanilla Swirls. Made with up to 5% perfume oil for a fragrance that stays for up to 6 hours, in a lightweight, non-sticky formula. A perfect gift for friends, siblings and secret Santa exchanges.

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Price: Rs. 499

Link: https://www.lapink.com/products/yum-yum-body-mist-gourmet-collection-gift-set

Young Forever Luminous Complexion Gift Box

The La Pink Young Forever Luminous Complexion Gift Box is a four-piece skincare set featuring White Haldi Face Wash, Face Serum, Haldi Day Cream, and Ideal Bright White Haldi Night Cream. Powered by 100% microplastic-free formulations, it helps nourish the skin, enhance radiance, and address fine lines, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone for a smoother, youthful-looking complexion.

Price: ₹2,610

Link: https://www.lapink.com/products/young-forever-luminous-complexion-gift-box-4-piece-set

Luxury Perfume Gift Set for Woman & Man

The statement gift of the season. A collection of four Pure Parfums with two scents for him and two for her: Arabian Oud, Timeless, Pretty Girl and Red Carpet. It covers everything from daytime celebrations to glamorous evenings, presented in a white embossed box with golden accents and a ribbon. Ideal for couples, family gifting or corporate gifts.

Price: ₹2,499

Links: https://www.lapink.com/products/luxury-perfume-gift-set-for-woman-man

Iconic Collection Luxury Perfume Gift Set

La Pink Iconic Collection Luxury Perfume Gift Set features four premium 25ml unisex fragrances, Desire, Sauvra, Imperial Oud and After 9. With versatile, long-lasting scents designed for different moods and occasions, this elegant set is perfect for everyday indulgence, travel and festive gifting.

Price: ₹899

https://www.lapink.com/products/iconic-collection-luxury-perfume-pack-100ml

Women Gift Pack Pure Parfum

La Pink Women’s Perfume Gift Pack features four delightful 8ml fragrances, offering a variety of captivating scents for every mood and occasion. Compact and travel-friendly, it makes for an elegant choice for everyday use and festive gifting.

Price: ₹599

Link: https://www.lapink.com/products/perfume-women-gift-pack-8-ml-4-pcs

Red Carpet & Timeless Pure Perfume Gift Set

La Pink Red Carpet Timeless Pure Perfume Gift Set is an elegant collection of sophisticated fragrances crafted to add a touch of luxury to every occasion. With timeless, captivating scents, this set makes a refined choice for personal indulgence and festive gifting.

Price: ₹2199

Link: https://www.lapink.com/products/red-carpet-timeless-pure-perfume-gift-set

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