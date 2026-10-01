Label Abha Jindal Announces Global Launch of the Rajwada Poshak Collection for Thakurji

Kolkata-based devotional couture label introduces a Rajwada-inspired collection created around the individual form, occasion and shringar of Thakurji

Kolkata: Label Abha Jindal has announced the global launch of its new Rajwada Poshak Collection for Thakurji, bringing together the grandeur of traditional Indian royal aesthetics with the devotional purpose of deity shringar.

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The collection takes inspiration from the colours, decorative detailing, proportions and visual richness associated with Rajwada design traditions. Rather than following a single standard pattern, each poshak is individually composed with attention to the deity's form, size, occasion and overall shringar.

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The collection is being introduced to clients in India as well as devotees and families based overseas. The label follows an appointment-led consultation approach, allowing customers to discuss their requirements through video consultations. Those visiting Kolkata can also experience the collection by appointment at the label's Salt Lake studio.

According to the label, the Rajwada aesthetic has been interpreted as a broader design language rather than a fixed look. Deep reds, jewel-toned combinations, ornate borders and carefully placed motifs form an important part of the collection's visual identity. The colours, scale and detailing are selected in relation to the particular Thakurji for whom the poshak is being prepared.

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Each Poshak Designed as an Individual Composition

One of the key aspects of the collection is its individual approach to design. Instead of reproducing the same composition across multiple pieces, Label Abha Jindal varies elements such as colour balance, motifs, borders, fall and ornamentation.

This approach allows every poshak to have its own visual character while maintaining the larger Rajwada-inspired identity of the collection.

The launch communication describes the collection through the phrase “a regal expression of bhav,” reflecting the label's broader philosophy that devotional dressing is not limited to visual ornamentation. The process of shringar is also connected with the feeling, intention and devotion with which it is prepared.

From Personal Expression of Bhakti to a Specialised Devotional Label

Founded by Abha Jindal in Kolkata in 2017, the label grew from a personal expression of bhakti into a specialised practice focused on deity poshak, God jewellery, mukut and complete shringar.

Today, Label Abha Jindal works with home mandirs, collectors, religious institutions and temple settings in India and overseas. The brand's website presents its offering across categories including deity poshak, complete shringar, God jewellery, mukut and head adornments, divine accessories and individual shringar.

The label's design process begins with the deity rather than a generic fashion trend. Clients are encouraged to share a photograph of the deity, approximate measurements, preferred colours, the occasion and details of the desired shringar. This information helps the team guide the selection and coordinate different elements of the final presentation.

A Rajwada-Inspired Look for Festive Darshan

The new collection has been conceived for devotees looking for a more formal and royal expression for festive darshan, celebrations and specially planned home-mandir shringar.

The visual stories accompanying the launch use the phrases “Bhakti ka roop, Rajwadon ki shaan” and “Bhakti mein shringar, Rajwadon ka andaaz.” The accompanying imagery presents Thakurji in rich red and green compositions with decorative detailing and coordinated jewellery.

While the collection draws from royal Indian design references, the label's approach focuses on maintaining balance between grandeur and the divine form. The detailing is intended to complement the deity rather than overpower the overall shringar.

Global Consultation for Devotees

With the global launch, devotees outside India can connect with Label Abha Jindal through its consultation channels and discuss their requirements remotely. Clients can share deity photographs, measurements and occasion details before the team recommends suitable poshak and complementary shringar elements.

For customers in Kolkata, the collection can be explored through appointments at the label's studio in CK 222, Salt Lake, Sector 2, Kolkata – 700091.

The collection and further enquiries are available through abhajindal.com, Instagram @labelabhajindal.

The launch of the Rajwada Poshak Collection marks another step in Label Abha Jindal's effort to bring together traditional Indian design references and personalised devotional dressing. At the heart of the collection is an approach in which every poshak is treated as an individual composition, created around the form of Thakurji and the feeling behind the shringar.

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