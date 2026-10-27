Labour laws account for 66% of workplace compliance violations: Report

An audit of Indian workplaces across 17 states/UTs has found non-compliance of laws, with labour laws accounting for 65.7 per cent of the violations, while environmental, health and safety regulations contributing another 26 per cent.

Physical compliance audits at 52 business sites across 17 states and Union Territories have identified 4,694 instances of non-compliance, with nearly half carrying the risk of imprisonment and almost three in 10 potentially exposing directors and senior officials to personal liability, according to a report by TeamLease RegTech.

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The report, titled “Hiding in Plain Sight: Compliance Audit Insights 2026”, found that labour laws accounted for 65.7 per cent of the violations, while environmental, health and safety regulations contributed another 26 per cent.

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Together, the two categories accounted for 91.7 per cent of all identified gaps.

Around 70 per cent of the violations attracted a penalty or prosecution, while 46 per cent involved provisions carrying the possibility of imprisonment.

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“As many as 1,378 findings, or 29 per cent of the total, identified directors, senior officers, factory occupiers or other designated individuals as potentially responsible,” it said.

The findings were based on audits of factories, warehouses, corporate offices and mining and metals facilities. Every site examined had compliance gaps, averaging about 90 per workplace.

“Every leadership team we meet believes they are compliant. Yet every site we have audited reveals significant compliance gaps,” said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of TeamLease RegTech.

The report highlighted the complexity of India’s regulatory framework as a key challenge for businesses, which must navigate requirements issued by the Centre, states and local authorities.

Differences in applicable thresholds, forms, wage structures and penalties further complicate compliance.

According to the report, regulatory obligations are spread across seven categories of law, 21 types of regulatory instruments and 41 types of compliance. Requirements are also updated across 3,756 Union, state and local government websites.

Factories accounted for 3,475 of the 4,694 findings, averaging 124.1 instances of non-compliance per site. Warehouses recorded 698 findings, while corporate offices accounted for 343 and mining and metals facilities for 178.

Warehouses emerged as a particular area of concern, with 52.1 per cent of their findings linked to provisions carrying imprisonment risk, compared with 46.4 per cent for factories.

The report also found that 60 per cent of the 4,332 findings for which severity was assessed fell into the critical or high-risk categories. Environmental, health and safety violations were particularly serious, with 81.1 per cent of rated findings in this category classified as critical or high risk.

“Routine documentation failures were among the common deficiencies identified by auditors. These included 1,118 instances involving missing notices, policies or mandatory displays, and 519 cases in which registers or records had not been maintained,” the study noted.

Other gaps were related to wages and working hours, employee welfare provisions, apprentices, hazardous waste management, fire and electrical safety, and pollution-related approvals.

TeamLease RegTech recommended that companies map applicable laws to individual sites, prioritise corrective action according to legal risk and conduct regular on-ground audits covering contractors and warehouses.

The report also flagged the need to update compliance systems following the implementation of the four Labour Codes on November 21, 2025. It identified 1,768 findings, or 37.7 per cent of the total, under central labour laws now incorporated into the new codes.

The company said the number of regulatory changes it tracked rose from 3,577 in 2021 to 12,973 in 2025, underscoring the challenge businesses face in keeping compliance processes current.