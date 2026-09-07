LACE AI Is Making AI-Powered Sales and Marketing More Accessible to India’s MSMEs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: As artificial intelligence moves from being an emerging technology to becoming an increasingly practical business tool, the challenge for small and medium businesses is no longer whether AI matters, but whether they can actually afford and implement it. Chandigarh-based LACE AI is attempting to address this gap by building accessible AI-powered solutions for Indian businesses, particularly those operating beyond the country’s major metropolitan centres.

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Founded in 2025 by Abhinav Singla, LACE AI brings together technology, automation and creative services under one platform. Singla, a graduate of the University of Leeds, comes with a strong interest in innovation and technology and has been working towards making software and modern marketing capabilities more accessible to businesses that traditionally have limited access to expensive technology infrastructure.

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What differentiates LACE AI is its understanding of businesses on the ground. The team and its founder have experience working with multiple brands and companies from the ground up, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in North India. This exposure has shaped the company’s approach: rather than building technology exclusively for large enterprises, LACE AI focuses on solutions that can work within the realities and budgets of Indian MSMEs.

The company currently operates as a B2B AI agency offering services ranging from business websites and custom CRM systems to AI-powered creative content and social media automation. According to its website, LACE AI has already served more than 40 businesses in India and globally and delivered over 500 AI-generated cinematic videos and graphic creatives.

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The broader vision, however, goes beyond individual software products. LACE AI aims to become a one-stop solution for businesses looking to integrate artificial intelligence into their sales and marketing operations. Its services are designed to connect different parts of the customer acquisition process, from generating creative content and managing social media to capturing leads, automating communication and organising customer information through CRM systems.

This approach is particularly relevant for MSMEs, where business owners and small teams often have to manage marketing, sales, customer communication and technology simultaneously. LACE AI’s proposition is built around reducing that complexity through automation while keeping the cost of adoption relatively low. The company’s website currently lists business websites starting at ₹10,000 and positions its custom CRM and automation offerings as accessible alternatives to conventional technology development.

The company’s journey has also attracted academic interest. A team of students from the University of Leeds has conducted research involving LACE AI, examining its AI-powered business model and its application within areas such as hospitality and booking. Singla has publicly described the project as an opportunity to examine how AI operators and short-form content models can influence the way businesses approach marketing and compete in experience-driven industries.

For Singla, this intersection between technology and practical business needs appears central to LACE AI’s larger ambition. Instead of expecting Indian MSME owners to become technology experts, the company is attempting to build systems that allow them to use AI without having to navigate the complexity behind it.

The next phase of LACE AI’s journey is focused on expansion. The company plans to significantly scale its operations over the coming six months, with an internal goal of increasing its output by as much as 20 times. The ambition reflects a larger opportunity in India, where thousands of small and medium businesses are increasingly looking for affordable ways to modernise their sales and marketing processes.

With its roots in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 business ecosystem and its focus on combining AI, automation, software and creative execution, LACE AI is positioning itself around a simple proposition: advanced technology should not be limited to businesses with large technology budgets. Its goal is to make AI practical, accessible and commercially useful for the businesses that form the backbone of India’s economy.

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