Ladera Technology Expands Presence in Bengaluru with New Office to Support Global Capability Centers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24: Ladera Technology, a global leader in enterprise technology solutions, today inaugurated its new office in Electronic City Phase 1, Bengaluru. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to supporting Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India while broadening its expertise in digital transformation technologies, including SAP, Data & AI,Cloud Solutions and cybersecurity.

With a well-established global presence spanning the UK, U.S. and India, Ladera Technology has cemented its reputation in enterprise technology, particularly in SAP Hybris, SAP BTP, SAP RISE, SAP GenAI and S/4HANA. The Bengaluru expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, reinforcing its mission to drive innovation and efficiency for its global clientele.

Bengaluru: A Thriving Technology Hub

Currently employing over 450 professionals, Ladera Technology has ambitious plans to scale its workforce to 1,000 in the coming years, emphasizing skill development in SAP, , data analytics, AI-driven solutions and cybersecurity. The choice of Bengaluru as the location for this expansion highlights the city's status as a prime destination for technology-driven enterprises and a key player in India's digital transformation journey. The new facility will serve as a center of excellence, fostering collaboration, research, and development to accelerate business transformation for its clients.

According to the company leadership, Bengaluru is at the heart of India's digital innovation, and this expansion allows Ladera Technology to further their mission of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to global enterprises. Their expertise in SAP, cloud, cybersecurity, data, and AI will empower GCCs to accelerate business transformation and achieve new milestones in efficiency and innovation.

Industry Leaders at the Forefront

The grand inauguration ceremony saw the presence of distinguished industry leaders, including Siddhartha Thakur, Strategic leader from SAP Germany and Con Colen, Managing Director of Merit Software Services India and a key member of the Merit Group UK. Their participation underscored Ladera's strong industry alliances and its vision for shaping the future of enterprise technology. The event also featured insightful discussions on the evolving role of GCCs in India's economy, highlighting the growing demand for digital transformation solutions across industries.

Scaling Partnerships with GCCs

With 15 established collaborations with GCCs, Ladera Technology is now setting its sights on expanding these partnerships to 100 in the coming years. This growth initiative aims to position the company as a trusted technology partner for global enterprises, enabling seamless digital transformation and operational excellence. By leveraging its expertise in SAP and emerging technologies, Ladera aims to help businesses enhance their agility, security, and efficiency in an increasingly digital landscape.

In addition to expanding partnerships, the company plans to launch specialized training programs to upskill local talent in advanced enterprise technology solutions. These initiatives will further solidify Bengaluru's reputation as a global technology powerhouse.

With today's inauguration, Ladera Technology reaffirms its commitment to driving technological excellence while creating significant employment opportunities in one of India's most dynamic tech ecosystems. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity.

For more information, visit laderatechnology.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646396/Ladera_Technology_Expansion.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643903/Ladera_Technology_Logo.jpg

