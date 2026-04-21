Curated multi-city engagements brought together women leaders and professionals to drive dialogue, mentorship, and community-building New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Marking the culmination of International Women’s Day 2026, Ladies Who Lead (LWL) concluded its multi-city initiative spanning Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, bringing together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals through a series of curated engagements focused on dialogue, mentorship, and community-building. Through intimate gatherings, leadership conversations, and high-impact networking forums, the initiative brought together a diverse community of women leaders, founders, and professionals to enable meaningful dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration.

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Conceptualised as more than a moment-led celebration, this multi-city initiative reflects LWL’s ongoing commitment to building sustained visibility and access for women in leadership. Each city chapter was designed to create an environment for authentic conversations and peer-led growth, enabling participants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build lasting professional relationships.

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Across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the initiative brought together a strong cohort of women leaders and entrepreneurs, with key voices like Anjali Anand, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Actress and Co-Creator of Beyond The Curve, and Supriya Dravid, former Editor-in-Chief of Elle India and AJIO Luxe, Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari, Co-founders of Palmonas, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Tira, and Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Founder of Ara Lumiere and Ara Prêt in Bangalore, joining the momentum. Bringing together founders, industry leaders, and emerging professionals, the conversations reflected the breadth and strength of India’s women-led ecosystem.

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Through these initiatives, LWL continues to strengthen its role as an enabler for women across different stages of their professional journeys, from emerging leaders to established founders, creating spaces where conversations translate into opportunity, and networks evolve into long-term support systems.

Aabha Bakaya, Founder, Ladies Who Lead, said, “While International Women’s Day serves as an important moment of recognition, meaningful progress is built through consistent effort and sustained platforms. At LWL, our focus is on creating spaces where women are not only celebrated but also heard, supported, and connected in ways that drive tangible growth. This multi-city initiative is a step towards building a stronger, more inclusive community of women professionals and entrepreneurs across India.” As LWL continues to expand its footprint, the platform remains committed to shaping a continuous and evolving narrative around women’s leadership, one that goes beyond calendar-led moments to build a robust ecosystem of access, opportunity, and influence for women professionals.

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About Ladies Who Lead Ladies Who Lead (LWL) is a premium, members-only leadership and networking platform committed to empowering women professionals across India. Founded in 2021 by veteran business journalist Aabha Bakaya and business leader Aditya Ghosh, LWL brings together a diverse community of over 1,500 women leaders across 50+ industries. With curated events, high-intent networking, mentorship, and a robust digital platform, LWL enables women to connect, collaborate, and grow. The platform’s vision is to see more women in leadership roles and to create an ecosystem where women can lead boldly, drive impact, and inspire change.

For more information, please visit ladieswholead.in.

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