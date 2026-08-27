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Home / Business / Laghu Udyog Bharati – Mumbai Western Ekai Inaugurated with a Strong Commitment to MSME Development under the leadership of Shri Mahesh Jogani

Laghu Udyog Bharati – Mumbai Western Ekai Inaugurated with a Strong Commitment to MSME Development under the leadership of Shri Mahesh Jogani

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PTI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) Mumbai Western Ekai was formally inaugurated by National Organisation Secretary Shri Prakash Chandra Ji, marking an important milestone in strengthening LUB’s presence and service to the MSME community in western Mumbai.

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The inauguration programme witnessed the presence of senior LUB office-bearers and dignitaries. Maharashtra Pradesh Secretary Shri Harish Ji Hande introduced the newly formed Mumbai Western Ekai team, led by President Shri Mahesh Ji Jogani.

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The programme was attended by Shri Ravi Ji Vaidya, Shri Ravindra Ji Sonvane, Shri Bhushan Ji Marde, Shri Gaurav Ji Joshi and Shri Jayesh Ji Dedhia, along with other distinguished members and entrepreneurs. The event received an encouraging response, with more than 130 entrepreneurs and LUB members participating. The enthusiastic participation reflected the growing commitment of the MSME fraternity towards collective growth, collaboration, and nation-building.

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Addressing the gathering, President Shri Mahesh Ji Jogani Ji presented the roadmap and plan of action for Mumbai Western Ekai. He outlined the unit’s vision to actively engage with entrepreneurs, understand their challenges, facilitate solutions, and undertake initiatives contributing to the growth and development of MSMEs across western Mumbai. The dignitaries highlighted the important role of Laghu Udyog Bharati in strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat. They emphasised greater cooperation among entrepreneurs, knowledge sharing, policy advocacy, and collective efforts to build a stronger and more self-reliant industrial ecosystem. Shri Parakh Ji Bhai Saheb delivered the keynote address and inspired the gathering with his valuable guidance and insights. His address encouraged entrepreneurs and members to work with dedication, unity, and a strong sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

The inauguration concluded with renewed enthusiasm among members and entrepreneurs to contribute actively to the growth of MSMEs and the nation. The gathering resonated strongly with the spirit of “Udyog Seva – Rashtra Seva”, inspiring all present to work collectively towards strengthening entrepreneurship, empowering MSMEs and contributing to the journey of Viksit Bharat.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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