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Home / Business / Lakhani Tractors, Vyara, Celebrates 11 Years of Trust and Partnership on the Auspicious Occasion of Navratri

Lakhani Tractors, Vyara, Celebrates 11 Years of Trust and Partnership on the Auspicious Occasion of Navratri

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PTI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The celebration will take place in the esteemed presence of Mr. Praikshit Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Vyara (Gujarat) [India], October 13: Lakhani Tractors, Vyara, is celebrating its 11th anniversary on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri, marking 11 years of commitment to farmers, customer satisfaction and agricultural progress. The celebration will take place in the esteemed presence of Mr. Praikshit Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

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Over the past 11 years, Lakhani Tractors has built strong relationships with farmers through its commitment to service, customer satisfaction and agricultural development. The milestone celebrates the enduring bond between Mahindra Tractors, Lakhani Tractors, its dealer partners and the farming community of the region.

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Bringing together the spirit of Navratri, agricultural progress and Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage, the celebration will feature a range of activities for farmers and their families, making the occasion a memorable milestone in the dealership’s journey.

The celebrations will begin with a grand tractor rally to welcome Mr. Praikshit Ghosh. A Mega Delivery Day will mark the trust and confidence farmers have placed in Mahindra Tractors, while local farmers and the Lakhani Tractors team will extend a traditional welcome to the guests.

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Adding a cultural touch to the occasion, a Dangi Nrutya performance will showcase the vibrant tribal heritage of the region. A special Tractor Garba performance will further bring alive the festive spirit of Navratri, combining Gujarat’s traditional celebrations with its strong agricultural roots.

As a gesture of appreciation for customers, special gifts will be presented to farmers. A special lucky draw will also be organised for customers who take delivery of their tractors between September 1, 2026, and October 11, 2026, offering them an opportunity to participate in the anniversary celebrations.

The 11th anniversary marks more than a milestone in Lakhani Tractors’ journey; it celebrates the trust, support and partnership of the farming community that has contributed to its growth over the years.

As Lakhani Tractors enters another year of service, the celebration reaffirms its commitment to supporting farmers, strengthening customer relationships and contributing to agricultural progress across the region. The occasion brings together the values of trust, progress, partnership and prosperity, reflecting the shared journey of Lakhani Tractors and the farmers it serves.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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