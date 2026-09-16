Lam Research plans Rs 10,000 crore India investment for silicon component manufacturing, R&D expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research on Wednesday announced plans to invest approximately Rs 10,000 crore in India over the next several years to establish its first silicon component manufacturing facility in the country and expand its advanced research and development operations.

The proposed investment will mark a significant expansion of the US-headquartered company's presence in India's semiconductor ecosystem. The new facility will support a vertically integrated manufacturing process covering silicon ingot production and processing for advanced semiconductor technologies and leading-edge chip nodes, according to the company release.

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Lam Research said the planned expansion of its R&D operations will build on its existing India Centre for Engineering, which supports the company's global operations in areas including design, testing, validation and development of next-generation technologies.

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"India represents an important part of Lam's global innovation and growth strategy," said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Lam Research India.

"Our continuing expansion in India reflects our confidence in the country's talent, growing semiconductor ecosystem, and supportive policy environment. We remain committed to collaborating with the government, academia, suppliers, start-ups and other stakeholders to help accelerate semiconductor innovation that benefits the industry globally," he added.

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The company said it intends to make the investment over the next several years. The manufacturing facility and expanded R&D operations are also expected to create opportunities for Indian suppliers across specialised materials, precision components, gases, chemicals, metrology and manufacturing services used by the semiconductor industry.

Lam Research has operated in India for more than 25 years and currently has a large engineering hub and chip R&D laboratory in the country. India is also part of the company's global supply chain.

The investment is also expected to create advanced engineering and high-technology manufacturing jobs and add specialised manufacturing capabilities in India.

Separately, Lam is working with the Indian Institute of Science and the India Semiconductor Mission on semiconductor manufacturing education. The programme aims to prepare up to 60,000 students in India for semiconductor industry careers over the 2023-2033 period using the company's virtual training platform.

The announcement comes ahead of SEMICON India 2026 being held between September 17-19. (ANI)

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