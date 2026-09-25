Thursday, 24th September 2026, Mumbai - Landmark Cars Limited, a leading premium automotive retail network in India, and OLX India, part of CarTrade Tech Limited, today announced a strategic partnership to create an integrated “phygital” (physical + digital) pre-owned car buying and selling experience for Indian consumers.

Under the terms of the partnership, Landmark will integrate its network of over 140 vehicle retail and service touchpoints across 12 states, having served over 500,000 customers since inception with OLX India’s online automotive platform, which has more than 23 million consumers buying or selling used cars annually. The alliance is designed to address one of the most persistent pain points in India’s pre-owned car market: the trust deficit between digital convenience and physical assurance. The platform aims to offer customers a single journey spanning online discovery, in-person inspection and test drives, financing, registration transfer, and post-sale servicing and warranty support.

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The partnership will be rolled out in phases, beginning with select key cities and expanding Pan-India upon achieving the requisite performance metrics. Under the arrangement, OLX India will lead the end-to-end online customer experience, including customer discovery and digital engagement, while leveraging its proprietary VAYA AI for pricing intelligence, buyer-seller matchmaking, car condition intelligence and market insights. Landmark outlets will operate as physical “Experience Centres” for vehicle inspection & handover, with vehicles acquired on a co-funding basis with profit & loss sharing, and retailed under a co-branded proposition, supported by quality certification and after-sales service offerings.

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Commenting on this development Mr. Aryaman Thakker, Executive Director, Landmark Cars Limited said,

“Landmark has built a leadership position in the Indian automotive retail ecosystem, supported by strong customer relationships, an established dealership network, leading automotive brand partnerships and extensive after-sales capabilities.

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Our objective is to become a prominent player in the pre-owned car industry over time by building a differentiated offering that is scalable and sustainable, while maintaining financial discipline.

Consumers today increasingly seek the convenience of digital discovery backed by the trust and confidence of a physical touchpoint. Our association with OLX India brings together complementary strengths. OLX India’s digital reach, combined with Landmark’s customer trust, inspection rigour, financing relationships and after-sales capabilities, provides us with an opportunity to address a much larger customer base.”

Commenting on this development Mr. Varun Sanghi, Chairman, OLX India said,

“OLX India is one of the country’s leading online classifieds platforms, with over 23 million used car buyers and sellers, annually. Our vision is to make buying, selling and transacting in used vehicles simpler, more transparent and more efficient by bringing the ecosystem together on a technology-led platform.

With this partnership, we aim to offer consumers a more trusted, secure and seamless experience across the entire buying and selling journey. From discovery, pricing and matchmaking to vehicle handover, quality assurance and after-sales support, the partnership is designed to provide greater transparency, convenience and confidence at every stage of the transaction.

Landmark brings decades of dealership expertise and a strong physical footprint, while OLX India brings digital consumer reach, technology, data and market intelligence. Together, we are building a stronger assurance layer for consumers, combining digital discovery with trusted offline fulfilment and support.”

About Landmark Cars Limited:

Landmark Cars Limited is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, MG Motors and Citroën. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. Company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

For more information, please visit - www.grouplandmark.in

About CarTrade Tech Limited:

CarTrade Tech Limited is one of the world’s largest digital automotive ecosystems and India’s leading online marketplace Company.

Through platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, Shriram Automall and OLX India, the Company serves over 80 million monthly unique users, with over 95% of its traffic generated organically. Its consumer marketplaces host more than 63% of India’s online used car listings, while its remarketing platforms facilitate the auction of over 1.5 million vehicles annually.

With a strong nationwide network spanning over 500 physical locations and a technology-led, asset-light platform model, CarTrade Tech enables millions of consumers, dealers, OEMs and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles and other used products with ease, trust and efficiency.

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