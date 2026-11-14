Landmark Entertainment, Cinema Mandali and Riyo Advertising Bring '80s Ki Beauties' to Indore

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14: Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure to headline a nostalgic musical evening on December 18, with Riyo Advertising as Media Partner.

The magic of Bollywood's golden musical era is set to come alive as Landmark Entertainment and Cinema Mandali present "80s Ki Beauties – Live in Concert," featuring celebrated Bollywood actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. Scheduled for December 18th 2026 at Labh Mandapam, Abhay Prashal, Indore, the event promises an entertaining evening filled with timeless melodies, nostalgia and the unforgettable charm of Hindi cinema.

Conceptualised, produced, directed and hosted by entertainment entrepreneur R. J. Anirudh Chawla who also made “Legends ki Kahani Legends ki Zubaani” format with landmark has shows across India in last 10 years with Legends like Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Asha Parekh, The Roshans, and Rishi Kapoor. The musical extravaganza will celebrate the glamour, music and cinematic memories of the 1980s. The event will bring audiences closer to two iconic personalities whose performances and screen presence have left an enduring impression on generations of cinema lovers.

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Yash Chopra heroine Poonam Dhillon, who rose to prominence with memorable films such as Noorie, Yeh Vada Raha, Trishul & Sohni Mahiwal, remains one of the most admired actresses of her generation. Equally celebrated, Raj Kapoors heroine Padmini Kolhapure won hearts through her remarkable performances in films including Prem Rog, Woh Saat Din and Pyar Jhukta Nahin. Together, the two stars represent an era of Bollywood remembered for its soulful music, memorable storytelling and timeless romance.

Anirudh Chawla is one of the most popular Radio Hosts in India. He is also the writer of the acclaimed biopic film, PM NARENDRA MODI, author of Tere Sur Aur Mere Geet--the Autobiography of Lata Mangeshkar, and also, the Co-author of the upcoming Memoir of the legendary Hema Malini. The founder of Landmark Entertainment, Anirudh, shared his vision for the "Landmark" event, and said -

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"Bollywood's 1980s gave us unforgettable music, remarkable films and personalities who continue to hold a special place in people's hearts. Through ‘ 80s Ki Beauties', our vision is to recreate that magic and bring audiences closer to the stars they have admired for decades. Having Poonam Dhillon Ji and Padmini Kolhapure Ji together makes this celebration truly special. We are equally delighted to have Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd. as our Media Partner, supporting us in taking this musical celebration to a wider audience."

Riyo Advertising Joins as Media Partner

Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd., an integrated advertising and media solutions company with over two decades of industry experience, has joined the event as its Media Partner. Through this association, Riyo aims to support the event's media visibility, publicity and promotional outreach while contributing to the celebration of India's rich cinematic and musical heritage.

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Speaking about the association, Narendra Bhanushali, Founder and CEO, Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd., said:

"Cinema and music have always had a unique power to connect people across generations. ‘80s Ki Beauties’ is a wonderful initiative by Anirudh Chawla that celebrates an unforgettable chapter of Indian cinema. At Riyo Advertising, we believe in supporting meaningful entertainment properties that bring people, culture and creativity together. We are pleased to associate with Landmark Entertainment and Cinema Mandali as Media Partner and look forward to contributing to the success of this memorable evening."

Highlighting the importance of strategic media partnerships, Ketan Purohit, Brand Solutions Manager, Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd., said:

"An event featuring iconic personalities like Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure carries tremendous emotional and entertainment appeal. Our focus as Media Partner is to strengthen the event's visibility through effective media communication and promotional outreach. We appreciate Anirudh Chawla's creative vision and are excited to be associated with an entertainment experience that celebrates Bollywood nostalgia."

Cinema Mandali: Celebrating the Spirit of Indian Cinema

Cinema Mandali is associated with the presentation of "80s Ki Beauties", bringing together cinema enthusiasts through a celebration of Bollywood's timeless music and iconic personalities. The initiative reflects the enduring popularity of classic Hindi cinema and its ability to create meaningful connections between artists and audiences. Through this collaboration with Landmark Entertainment, Cinema Mandali contributes to an entertainment experience that celebrates the cultural influence of Indian films across generations.

The evening will also feature an exciting opportunity for aspiring singers through a singing contest, offering participants a chance to showcase their talent and engage with the musical celebration.

With the combined efforts of Landmark Entertainment, Cinema Mandali and Media Partner Riyo Advertising, "80s Ki Beauties" promises to be an engaging celebration of music, cinema and nostalgia for audiences in Indore.

Event Details

Event: 80s Ki Beauties – Live in Concert

Featuring: Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure

Date: December 18

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: Labh Mandapam, Abhay Prashal, Indore

Presented By: Landmark Entertainment and Cinema Mandali

Producer / Director / Host: R. J. Anirudh Chawla

Media Partner: Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd.

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

About Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2004, Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated advertising and media solutions company headquartered in Mumbai, with a presence across major Indian cities. The company offers newspaper advertising, corporate advertising, digital PR, media planning and buying, outdoor advertising and integrated brand communication solutions. With more than two decades of experience, Riyo continues to support brands, businesses and entertainment initiatives through strategic media solutions and impactful communication.

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