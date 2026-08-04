LAPL Automotive Limited Launches ₹32.40 Crore Fresh Issue IPO to Fund Capacity Expansion; Opens August 6

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4: LAPL Automotive Limited is an integrated manufacturer of automotive lighting, motor, mirrors & other components for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, and utility vehicles. The Company is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform with a 100% fresh issue IPO of up to 34.46 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each on the BSE SME platform, aiming to raise ₹ 32.40 crore at a price band of ₹88 - ₹94 per share (lot size: minimum 2,400 shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter).

Advertisement

The Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the Issue towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Plot No. 68-1, Sector No. 5, Auric City, Shendra, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Maharashtra; repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the Company; and general corporate purposes. The anchor investor date has been fixed as Wednesday, August 05, 2026. The issue will open for public subscription on Thursday, August 06, 2026, and close on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Issue Structure

Advertisement

- Total Issue Size: Up to 34,46,400 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 10 each (100% fresh issue)

- Market Maker Portion: Up to 1,72,800 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

- Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 9,76,800 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

- Net QIB Portion: Up to 6,52,800 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

- Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 4,96,800 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

- Individual Investors Portion: Not less than 11,47,200 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

Competitive Strengths

- The Company operates a dual ODM-OBM model, partnering with automotive OEMs while building its proprietary "LAPL" brand, enabling diversified revenue streams and flexible customer engagement.

- Its integrated in-house capabilities in design, engineering, tooling, and manufacturing enable end-to-end solutions with reduced timelines, enhances cost-efficiency and consistent quality.

- The Company is gradually shifting from conventional components to value-added, technology-driven products such as LED and projector lighting systems, BLDC and high-efficiency motors.

- Its three manufacturing units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, offer proximity to key automotive hubs and meet customer-specific quality standards.

- Its diversified portfolio spans lighting systems, rear-view mirrors, and plastic moulded components, reducing dependency on any single category.

About

LAPL Automotive Limited is an Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-based, IATF 16949:2016-certified integrated automotive components manufacturer operating across both ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) and OBM (Original Brand Manufacturing) models. Incorporated in 2004 and promoter-led since inception, the Company supplies a diversified portfolio spanning motors (starter motors, wiper motors, rotors, BLDC fans), automotive lighting systems (tail lamps, head lamps, indicators, reflectors, and other LED-based lamps), rear-view mirrors and plastic moulded component to automobile OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and the fast-emerging electric-mobility segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)