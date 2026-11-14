LAPL Automotive Limited Reports H1 FY27 Results

PNN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: LAPL Automotive Limited (BSE: 544863), an integrated manufacturer of automotive lighting systems, motors, mirrors and components for automobile OEMs, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Highlights

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Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Neeraj Satyaprakash Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, LAPL Automotive Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for LAPL. During the half, we added new customers and started fresh supply programmes, and we kept investing in capacity and capabilities for the future. Our listing on the BSE SME Platform in August 2026 marks our move into the next phase of growth.

Over the past two decades, LAPL has grown from a single automotive lighting unit into an integrated manufacturer of lighting systems, motors, mirrors and components, serving OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and electric mobility. During the half, we added a leading global automotive component manufacturer to our customer base, commenced supplies for Samarth E-Mobility’s AMORE brand vehicle and received three new vendor codes from leading automotive companies.

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With construction of our fourth manufacturing facility underway and a growing EV-ready portfolio, we intend to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, expand our product range, deepen our market presence and evolve from a component supplier to a long-term OEM development partner.”

Business Updates and Outlook

- New Global Customer: The Company added a leading global automotive component manufacturer, with a presence across multiple countries, to its customer base.

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- Supplies for Samarth E-Mobility: The Company commenced supplies of mirrors, rear reflectors, USB chargers and universal blinkers for Samarth E-Mobility’s newly introduced AMORE brand vehicle.

- Headlamp Adaptation for Euler: The Company is undertaking headlamp adaptation for an upcoming Euler vehicle model, supporting the customer’s future vehicle launch.

- BSE SME Listing: The Company listed on August 13, 2026 through an IPO of ₹32.40 crore at ₹94 per share. The IPO was subscribed 241.38 times, and the shares listed at ₹135, a premium of 43.6% to the issue price.

- Unit IV Construction: The Company completed the Bhumi Pujan on August 19, 2026 and commenced construction of its fourth manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to strengthen manufacturing, testing and in-house production capabilities.

- Three New Vendor Codes: In August 2026, the Company received three new vendor codes from leading automotive companies, enabling participation in upcoming RFQs and development programmes.

- ACMA Automechanika 2026: The Company participated in ACMA Automechanika 2026, New Delhi, strengthening its aftermarket presence.

- EV-Ready Portfolio: The Company offers platform-agnostic LED lighting solutions for ICE and EV platforms, with EV-segment customers secured across commercial and two-wheeler platforms.

- Product Development: The Company added a new bus mirror to its portfolio and successfully developed the Rear Reflector (RR), BGAUSS mirror and Splendor rotor.

About LAPL Automotive Limited

LAPL Automotive Limited is an integrated automotive components manufacturer operating across ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) and OBM (Original Brand Manufacturing) models, with a product portfolio spanning automotive lighting systems, motors, mirrors, plastic moulded components and accessories. Founded in 2004, the Company caters to automobile OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and electric mobility from three manufacturing facilities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, supported by IATF 16949:2016 certified processes, in-house design and testing capabilities, and product certifications from ARAI, ICAT, CIRT and VRDE. The Company listed on the BSE SME Platform on August 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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