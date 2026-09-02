Lark Finserv Launches Lark Money for 24x7 Instant Cash Against Mutual Funds

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2: Lark Finserv, a company creating tech-based financial services for India's investment world, has introduced Lark Money, a digital service that lets investors get money using mutual funds without having to sell their investments.

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Based on the idea "Stay Invested. Stay Liquid." Lark Money solves an issue for people who invest: they need money quickly but they don't want to sell their long-term investments. With Loan Against Funds (LAMF), people can use their eligible mutual fund investments as security and get cash while still keeping their investments.

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Lark Money gives a 24x7 service so investors can start getting money anytime they need. The system covers sign-up, checking if they are eligible, verification, and setting up the security. The process is made to get money in little as 10 minutes depending on the lenders approval and their rules.

"Money should be available without having to sell your investments".

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Rohit Pateria, Founder and CEO of Lark Finserv said:

"Investors should not have to pick between their money needs and their long-term financial growth. Lark Money is made on an idea. Money without selling your investments. If someone has built money through investments that money should also help them get cash when needed without having to sell the investment. Our goal is to make cash available in minutes while helping people stay invested."

A big difference about Lark Money is its focus on making credit and cash available to investors. Instead of selling mutual fund units to get cash for a short time, eligible people can use their investments as security and get a line of credit against mutual funds.

The platform is designed to make borrowing easy and flexible so people can get the money they need. Interest is only charged on the amount that is used based on the rules from the lending partner.

Lark Money works with lenders to offer loans using funds. Lark Finserv is a technology company. Does not act as a bank or a financial institution. The decision to give credit the interest rates, the money transfer and the lending choices are all made by the lending partner.

As India's mutual fund market grows and more people invest in market-linked options, Lark Finserv wants to build the digital system that connects investment, loans, and access to money.

With its focus on access to money, online loans, safe way to use investments as security, 24x7 availability and helping more people Lark Money wants to create a new kind of financial services for investors. This way people can use the value of their investments without having to leave their investments

About Lark Finserv

Lark Finserv is a company working on creating financial systems where investments and loans meet. Its main service, Lark Money lets investors get money using their mutual fund investments through a tech-based system, with partners that offer loans.

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