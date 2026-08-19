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Home / Business / Laser-Guided Renal Artery Angioplasty Successfully Performed on a 60-Year Old Male Patient at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria

Laser-Guided Renal Artery Angioplasty Successfully Performed on a 60-Year Old Male Patient at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria

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PTI
Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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KOLKATA, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 60-year-old male patient from Kolkata suffering from uncontrolled hypertension and hypertensive urgency, with blood pressure recorded at 220/120 mmHg despite multiple medications, underwent laser-guided renal artery angioplasty under the expertise of Dr Soumya Kanti Dutta, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria.

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The patient was admitted with severe headache, chest discomfort, vomiting, blurring of vision, vertigo, and semi-consciousness. A routine coronary angiography revealed coronary artery disease, and to investigate secondary causes of hypertension, renal angiography was conducted. This revealed a 100% thrombotic occlusion of the left renal artery. Conventional balloon angioplasty was not feasible due to the complete blockage. Therefore, the laser guided angioplasty was opted which would in the long run reduce the chances of repeated blockage and also would ensure faster recovery and less pain.

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Dr Soumya Kanti Dutta revealed, "We decided to perform a laser-guided renal artery angioplasty. The laser technology successfully dissolved the clot, enabling placement of a stent at the renal artery ostium. This restored normal blood flow to the left kidney, resulting in improved kidney function, resumption of normal urination, and stabilization of blood pressure. "This innovative use of laser technology represents a major advancement in interventional cardiology and nephrology. Protecting kidney function is vital in managing complex cardiovascular cases, and this breakthrough offers new hope for patients with severe renal artery occlusion," said Dr Dutta.

The patient is now stable and is doing well.

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About the company

Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers serving Rs 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is India's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000.

With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987039/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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