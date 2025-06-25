Last 5 Days to Apply: Shape the Future with DES Pune University - UG Round 2 Admissions Close June 30, 2025

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: The clock is ticking for aspiring innovators and future leaders, DES Pune University (DES PU) announces the final five days to apply for Round 2 Undergraduate (UG) Admissions, which close on June 30, 2025. As one of India's most respected institutions, DES Pune University (DES PU) invites driven students to be part of a transformative educational journey deeply rooted in a 140-year legacy of academic excellence and propelled by cutting-edge research and innovation.

A Legacy of Vision, A Future of Innovation

Deccan Education Society (DES), established in 1884, is a prestigious institution with over 140 years of legacy in advancing Indian education. It has founded more than 45 respected institutions, including Fergusson College, BMCC, and Willingdon College. DES has produced a distinguished alumni network of leaders, reformers, scientists, and cultural icons who have significantly contributed to India's development and global presence.

Established by the historic Deccan Education Society, DES Pune University (DES PU) embodies over a century of commitment to nation-building through education. Today, DES Pune University (DES PU) is a dynamic, future-forward university that merges this rich legacy with a mission to nurture creativity, global competence, and research excellence.

From founding minds who contributed to India's intellectual independence to today's leaders of industry and academia, DES Pune University (DES PU) continues to be a launchpad for greatness.

"Our university is more than a campus--it's a movement. We offer students an ecosystem where legacy meets innovation, and dreams find purpose." -- Prof. Nitin M. Kulkarni, Officiating Vice Chancellor, DES Pune University (DES PU).

Programmes That Prepare You for the Real World

DES Pune University (DES PU) offers a broad portfolio of Undergraduate Programme, including:

- B.Tech. in emerging tech fields

- B.Sc. and B.A. in Sciences and Humanities

- BBA and B.Des. to shape the next generation of business and design thinkers

Each Programme is designed to balance theoretical rigor with practical exposure, ensuring that students graduate not just with degrees--but with direction.

Through internships, hands-on workshops, and deep industry engagement, DES Pune University (DES PU) equips students to excel in a competitive job market and as future entrepreneurs.

Eligibility Criteria

DES Pune University (DES PU) maintains a fair, transparent, and inclusive admission process designed to identify well-rounded candidates with strong academic potential and leadership qualities.

Academic Qualification Criteria:

Minimum 50% aggregate marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board (at least 45% marks for candidates belonging to the Reserved Category from Maharashtra State only).

Accepted Entrance Examinations:

Depending on the Programme, applicants must present scores from one of the following recognized entrance tests, or appear for the DES PU Common Entrance Test (UCET) if other scores are not available:

- B.Tech. - JEE Main / MHT CET / PERA CET / DES PU UCET

- BBA / BCA - MAH BBA/BCA CET / PERA CET / DES PU UCET

- B.Des. - UCEED / NIFT / NATA / NID / PERA CET / DES PU UCET

- Other Programmes (B.Sc., B.A., etc.) - Any relevant state-level entrance exam or DES PU UCET

Start Your Application - Build Your Future at DES Pune University (DES PU)

With the approaching Round 2 deadline, it is an opportune moment to proceed

- Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2025

- Apply Online: https://despu.edu.in

- 10% scholarship on first-year tuition fees for DES Alumni applying to any programme

Seats are limited, and competition is high--early applicants stand a greater chance at Programme placement, and co-curricular opportunities.

Be Part of the Legacy

Whether you're an aspiring engineer, designer, researcher, or entrepreneur, DES Pune University (DES PU) welcomes you to join a community that has educated changemakers for over a century. At DES Pune University (DES PU), tradition meets transformation--and your journey begins now.

