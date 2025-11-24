Last Chance: SLAT 2026 Applications Closes on November 30 — Apply Now for Admission to Symbiosis Law Schools

Last Chance: SLAT 2026 Applications Closes on November 30 New Delhi [India], November 24: Applications for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2026 are closing on 30th November. Aspiring legal professionals are encouraged to complete their application and take the first step toward a premier legal education. The test dates are December 20, 2025 (Saturday) and December 28, 2025 (Sunday). Conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SLAT is the gateway to premier undergraduate law programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools located in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. Importantly, SLAT allows candidates to attempt the test twice, with the best score being considered for evaluation.

SLAT 2026 will be conducted in 68 cities across India and is designed to comprehensively assess a candidate’s aptitude for legal studies. The exam follows a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, with a total of 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. The test is conducted annually only in December. It includes five key sections: Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. Each section has 12 questions. Notably, there is no negative marking in SLAT 2026, which differentiates it from other law entrance tests. SLAT 2026 Registration and Payment Closes on November 30, 2025 (Sunday). The test serves as the entry point to highly regarded integrated law programmes: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B., B.B.A. LL.B., and B.Com LL.B. (Hons.), which is a newly launched course under SLS Pune.

Candidates should also note that payment of only the SLAT entrance test registration fee will not make you eligible for shortlisting in any programme, regardless of your SLAT score. Both fees must be paid as per the instructions provided on the registration portal. Failure to pay the programme registration fee will result in your application not being considered for that programme. No communication will be entertained in this regard.

The admit cards will be released on December 11, 2025 (Thursday) for SLAT 01 and on December 18, 2025 (Thursday) for SLAT 02. Exact test timings will be mentioned on each candidate’s Admit Card which will be available for download on the official registration portal. The results will be announced on January 15, 2026 (Thursday).

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from any recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade. For students from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, a minimum of 40% marks is required.

Registration Process: To register for SLAT 2026, candidates must visit the official registration portal at: https://www.slat-test.org/, fill in their personal and academic details, enter the OTP sent to their registered email or mobile number, and complete the payment of the registration fee. The registration fee is INR 2250 per test, with an additional fee of INR 1000 per programme for college selection.

Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password via email and SMS. For any queries, candidates can log in with their SLAT ID and raise a query. It is crucial to maintain a valid email and mobile number throughout the process and ensure that all information provided corresponds accurately with the candidate's credentials. Symbiosis International University (SIU) reserves the right to cancel any candidature if incorrect information is provided.

With a distinguished legacy of over 48 years, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, stands as one of India’s most prestigious law institutions. Consistently ranked among the top five law schools by NIRF, it is globally recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, innovative pedagogy, and high-impact legal education that prepares students for leadership in the legal profession and beyond. SLS Noida offers unmatched exposure to courts and legal institutions in Delhi-NCR, while SLS Hyderabad integrates law with technology and innovation. SLS Nagpur focuses on inclusive, socially driven legal education rooted in central India. Together, they shape ethical, future-ready legal professionals across the country.

For more details about SLAT 2026 and to start your registration, visit: https://www.slat-test.org/ Media contact: info@slat-test.org

