Launch new ventures and innovations simpler and faster with unique venture studio models and maker communities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Full stack multidisciplinary design has exponential powers. It not only makes products and services more desirable but also empowers business to visualise new futures, be more user-centric, and more innovative with concepts. This belief is what got NYUCT Design Labs, a unique venture studio and maker community, started.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40joEI5ZT1I

Venture Design is a relatively new practice that fulfils agile development of new ventures, concepts, and innovations. It helps organisations envision new ventures, strategically position themselves, conceptualise new products, create differentiation, design products & services around consumer insights and develop desirability to win markets. It helps them be more entrepreneurial and agile.

One of the Co-Founders at NYUCT Design Labs, Manojeet Bhujabal puts it in perspective, "Businesses grow by innovation and with new ventures, products, and services. The desire to conceptualise and build the new, needs a coalition of skills, not to mention dedicated teams that are passionate and experienced in creating and designing new ventures. With a community of multidisciplinary designers, makers, and technology architects, clients can launch new ventures - better, cheaper, and faster. This helps organisations and founders, access open-source innovation."

As India's first Venture Design Studio and Collective, NYUCT Design Labs has been engaged in transforming exponential ideas and concepts into launch ready ventures for both corporate houses and founder/makers. Since its inception, it has taken design into new adventures and use cases. From building digital platforms to creating impact & social innovation to transforming places into destinations. From the world's first 100% Himalayan Distillery (Himmaleh) to a forest-first, Safari Reserve & Bio-Lodge in Kanha (Outpost 12), and from a social micro-enterprise (Dongaon Local Ghee) to a social healthcare platform for a doctor in Germany (QUOMI), the venture design studio and collective works across sectors. It works with both forward-thinking organisations and founders to help them design and build out their venture to market. It also partners businesses as their think and do design lab.

NYUCT Design Labs and its maker community step in as your B team. And if need be, step up as your A team.

According to a 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, levels of entrepreneurial activity are on the rise globally. As a testament to the power and scale of entrepreneurship, there were approximately 359 million companies worldwide in 2023. This represents a significant increase from 2020 when there were 328 million companies. In a global research, conducted by Amway, 58% of individuals were interested in starting their own business in 2024. India has emerged as a global leader on Entrepreneurial landscape, ranking second among 49 economies reveals Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2023/2024 Report. These are telling statistics that illustrate the need for innovative venture design studios which help both organisations and individuals get more entrepreneurial and ambitious with ideas. The global Design Market size is projected to reach USD 89.25 Billion by 2033. The global Design market is growing steadily as there is rising demand for creative and innovative solutions in all industries.

NYUCT Design Labs, started off early in 2016 with its founders joining the dots and believing that organisations and makers were getting more and more entrepreneurial. This needed a full stack design and access to innovation. As India's first business design collective and innovation design lab, the model endeavours that nothing essential for venture creation remains out of syllabus for clients.

The firm and collective also helps with conceptual and speculative design that enables organisations and businesses to visualise and shape new ideas. Be it a new business vertical, a product extension, a new brand or with digital transformation. This has helped traditional corporate houses lab-design and incubate new concepts to launch to market.

How Venture Design helps business & founders, access full stack design and innovation

1. Venture Design & Development Services including business incubation services

2. Rapid conceptualising and prototyping - to build Minimum Desirable Products

3. Design and technology for Market-fit

4. Speculative and Concept Design

5. Product & Brand Development, Packaging & Digital

6. Experience & Service Design

7. Innovation Sprints & Hackathons

Honing its practice over the years, learning by doing, NYUCT Design Labs plans to be a full stack platform that enables organisations, founders & businesses to access design and innovation at scale.

By building and supporting multiple new ventures simultaneously with a multidisciplinary community at work, the Venture Studio and Collective at NYUCT Design Labs provides more structured, hands-on and operational support compared to traditional incubators. The support of such a multidisciplinary studio helps founders and organisations with accessing multiple skills, sourcing capabilities for new ventures, and rapidly launching to market without hassles. As an operating partner, the venture design studio builds and designs for you, with you.

Need help with starting a dream venture or creating a new market? visit www.nyuct.com; or write in to wakeup@nyuct.com

About NYUCT Design Labs

NYUCT Design Labs is a venture development studio and innovation platform specializing in human-centred design, strategic innovation, and venture building. With a maker community and with experience across sectors and industries, NYUCT partners with forward-thinking founders, corporates, and governments to imagine, design, and launch future-ready businesses.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40joEI5ZT1I

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674679/Venture_design.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674677/NYUCT_Design_Labs_Logo.jpg

