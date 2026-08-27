Launch Your Management Career with SCMHRD: Admissions Open Through SNAP 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, one of India's premier B-schools under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2027-29 through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. SNAP registrations will commence on 21st August 2026 (Friday), giving management aspirants the opportunity to join an institution known for its academic excellence, industry-driven learning, and leadership development.

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With a legacy spanning over three decades, SCMHRD is recognised for shaping future business leaders through academic rigour, experiential learning, and strong industry engagement. It is also the only business school in Pune to be AACSB re-accredited, reflecting its commitment to global standards in management education and continuous academic excellence.

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Admissions through SNAP are open for SCMHRD's flagship M.B.A., M.B.A. (Business Analytics), and M.B.A. (Infrastructure Development & Management) programmes. Eligibility generally requires a recognised undergraduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates), with the Business Analytics programme additionally requiring two years of work experience and the Infrastructure Development and Management programme accepting either an engineering background or relevant industry experience.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, SNAP 2026 continues to provide a structured pathway for candidates seeking admission to SCMHRD's management programmes.

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SNAP is the common computer-based entrance examination for admission to management programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Candidates can appear for the examination on multiple scheduled dates, with the best score being considered for the admission process, followed by SCMHRD's institute-specific selection rounds.

Speaking on the admissions announcement, Dr. Akhil Damodaran, Director, SCMHRD, said, "At SCMHRD, we believe that management education must prepare students not only for their first job but also for lifelong leadership. As technology continues to reshape industries, continuous learning, adaptability, and strategic thinking have become essential leadership imperatives. Our focus on academic rigour, industry collaboration, experiential learning, innovation, and practical learning through our Management Development Programmes is designed to equip professionals and aspiring managers with future-ready capabilities that create meaningful and measurable impact. As SNAP registrations open, we look forward to welcoming learners who are ready to lead with purpose, embrace change, and bring a global outlook to the evolving world of business."

A hallmark of SCMHRD's learning approach is its close integration with industry. Students benefit from live projects, internships, business simulations, research opportunities, CEO interactions, and corporate collaborations that complement classroom learning and prepare

them for evolving business challenges. This experiential ecosystem helps learners develop analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, and practical problem-solving skills required in today's competitive business landscape.

Backed by a distinguished alumni network and a strong recruiter base across sectors, SCMHRD continues to deliver exceptional placement outcomes and nurture leaders who create meaningful impact across industries in India and globally.

SNAP 2026 registrations open on 21st August 2026. Aspiring candidates can register for the examination and apply to SCMHRD through the official admission portal.

For more information, visit SNAP Registration 2026 | www.scmhrd.edu

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