Launching of energy socialism mission: Innovative natural energy-based electricity generation solutions in Indian states

BHOPAL / INDORE, INDIA — Following the global intellectual property milestone established on the Press Trust of India (PTI) wire, Innovator and Founder of the Energy Socialism Mission, Anand Badkul, is formally launching the Mission across Indian states.

Energy Socialism Mission Objective: Self-Owned, Freely Shared, Human-Friendly Energy for the Entire Human Race.

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Seeking active cooperation and strategic alliances with the State Renewable Energy Departments, the initiative commences in his home state of Madhya Pradesh with a comprehensive proposal for statewide energy independence.

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BHOPAL HIDDEN DAM PROJECT an INNOVATIVE ENERGY INDEPENDENCE PROPOSAL PROJECT PROPOSAL: 250 MW "HIDDEN DAM" UNDERGROUND HYDROELECTRICITY PLANT (BHOPAL) Lead Engineering Provider: Anand Badkul Recommended Civil Engineering & Execution Partner: National Infrastructure Devloper Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) Recommended Technical Associate & Equipment Supplier: BHEL Bhopal 1. Technical Foundation & Intellectual Property This project implements the "Unified Manifold" principle protected under: Indian Patent Application No: 202521026578 (also filed with World Intellectual Property Organisation).

Copyright Registered Technical Guide: Chapter 4 (Discrete Hydroelectricity Modelling).

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The "Hidden Dam" Innovation: Shifting from surface-level generation to a Deep-Tunnel Gravity System. Utilizing a 9-meter higher elevation of Bada Talab from Chhota Talab, located at the far end of Bada Talab, the system uses heavy-duty slide gates to feed water into underground canals of increasing depth. These canals "saw" deeper into the terrain, accelerating water velocity into a high-pressure tunnel to drive a single, large-scale turbine.

2. Smart Recirculation & Flood Control The Smart Diverter: The turbine outlet is coupled to a high-capacity pump system. A lake-side diverter acts as the "Brain" of the plant: Recirculation Mode: During standard operation, water is pumped back to the lake to maintain a closed-loop balance.

Flood Mitigation: When the lake reaches maximum capacity (Monsoon), the diverter Automatically shifts the pump outlet to the discharge canal, providing active flood control for the city.

3. Infrastructure & Smart City Integration Metro & Municipal Power: The plant will provide 100% green, captive power for the Bhopal Metro Rail, Water Treatment Plants, and the Public Distribution System.

Smart Substations: Equipped with seamless switchover facilities to toggle between the National Grid and self-generation.

4. Project Support & Social Impact Anand Badkul will actively provide project life cycle support from the initial customized overall solution development, with a commitment that 70% of the fees for the same, as mutually agreed upon will be given for charity of underprivileged children, making it a Power for People Initiative.

5. Strategic Execution Recommendations Dilip Buildcon (DBL): Recommended for the complex Deep-Tunnel Civil Engineering and underground canal excavation.

BHEL Bhopal: Recommended for the supply of the 250 MW Turbine-Generator set, Switchyard, and Electrical Distribution.

Financing: To be raised via Municipal Green Bonds (following the Indore Jalud model).

Strategic Note: MP The Smart State Four Cities One Vision Energy Freedom Mission Green Power for 24/7 in other 3 Major Cities of our State Indore - 1st Phase: Doubling Julood Solar plant from 60 MW to 120 MW with Same Land and Solar Panels, with a total cost of approximately Rs. 300 Million excluding Inverter and Grid Connectivity Equipments..

2 nd Phase: Night Operation of Julood Solar Plant with Human-Driven Electrical Inputs @ INR 2/KWH Providing Employment to 4000 Poor Unskilled Families .

Jabalpur - Wind Power Plant of 150 MW @ Rate of Rs 1.80/KWH where Wind Turbines will be Ground Mounted like normal Generators; hence no Infrastructure needed with 20 MW (Self Sustained through Feedback) Human-Powered Artificial Wind Producer providing Employment to 900 Unskilled Poor Families Daily with Comfortable Work Gwalior - 90 MW Human-Powered Plant @ Rate of Rs 1.80/KWH Self Sustained through Providing Employment to 3000 Unskilled Poor Families Daily with Comfortable Work.

Media Contact: anandbadkul@gmail.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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