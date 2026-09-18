Lava Expands Bold Series with the Launch of Bold N4 Pro 5G On Amazon

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 18: Lava International Limited, India’s leading homegrown smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the Bold N4 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its Bold series, bringing together powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, a smooth 120Hz display, and Lava’s intelligent AI companion, Vayu AI.

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Designed for consumers seeking a dependable everyday smartphone, the Bold N4 Pro 5G combines powerful hardware, a clean software experience and a durable build. Available in two stylish colour options, - Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac, the smartphone brings together a modern design and reliable features for everyday use.

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Design and Display

The Bold N4 Pro 5G features a 17.13 cm (6.75") HD+ Notch display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an ultra-smooth visual experience for gaming, multimedia, and daily scrolling. Designed with a sleek and modern look, the smartphone is available in two stylish colour options, offering consumers a contemporary design that complements everyday use.

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Performance and Memory

At the heart of the smartphone is the Octa-Core Unisoc T8200 processor, built on a 6nm architecture and achieving a 500K+ AnTuTu score. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM, which can be extended by up to 6GB through virtual RAM, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming and everyday app usage. The smartphone offers 128GB of onboard storage, with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card, providing ample room for apps, photos, videos and other content.

Battery and Charging

Powering the Bold N4 Pro 5G is a 6000mAh battery, built to support users through their daily routines, whether it’s staying connected, streaming content or getting work done on the go. The device supports 18W fast charging, offering a convenient charging experience when users need to power up.

Camera and Connectivity

The Bold N4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP AI rear camera that helps users capture sharp and detailed images across different everyday moments. With shooting modes such as Night Mode, HDR, Portrait, Film, Pro Mode and Motion Photo, the camera offers multiple ways to capture and experiment with content.

Adding to its content creation capabilities, the smartphone comes with Dual-View Video, enabling users to record from two perspectives at the same time. It also supports 2K video recording at 30fps for detailed video capture, while the 8MP front camera* is suited for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual 5G SIM connectivity and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a Hybrid SIM slot that accommodates either two Nano SIMs or one SIM and one microSD card. The smartphone also offers side-mounted fingerprint authentication and Face Unlock, giving users convenient options for quick and secure access.

Software and Durability

The Bold N4 Pro 5G runs on Android 16 with a bloatware-free UI, offering a clean and streamlined software experience without unnecessary pre-installed applications. It also features Vayu AI, Lava’s intelligent AI companion, bringing AI-powered functionality to everyday smartphone use. The smartphone is supported with 1 Android OS upgrade and 2 years of security updates, helping ensure a reliable and up-to-date software experience.

Built to withstand the demands of everyday use, the smartphone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding an extra layer of protection for users on the go.

Free Service @ Home

Continuing Lava's customer-first philosophy, the Bold N4 Pro 5G comes supported by Lava’s signature Free Service @ Home, offering convenient after-sales support across India.

Pricing and Availability

The Bold N4 Pro 5G, priced at Rs. 15,999, will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 13,999 from 26 September 2026, 12 PM on Amazon.

*Through Software Interpolation.

About Lava International Limited

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

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