Law Prep Tutorial Onboards Popular CLAT Faculty Mansi Jain Ahead of CLAT 2027

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New Delhi [India], September 2: A Mercedes, a convoy of security personnel, an excited crowd of students, and an entrance that looked more like a celebrity arrival than a faculty announcement: popular CLAT educator Mansi Jain has joined Law Prep Tutorial, and the institute chose an unconventional way to introduce her.

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The launch video, released by Law Prep Tutorial, shows Jain stepping out of a luxury hotel accompanied by several bodyguards before getting into a Mercedes and heading towards Law Prep Bhopal center. What follows is the highlight of the video: students waiting eagerly for her arrival and welcoming her with the kind of excitement usually associated with a popular public figure.

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The dramatic treatment has quickly attracted attention among CLAT aspirants, with the video being widely shared and discussed across social platforms.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZnlRyAmOzM

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Mansi Jain Joins Law Prep Tutorial

Mansi Jain is a familiar name among students preparing for CLAT and other law entrance examinations. Over the years, she has built a strong following among aspirants through her teaching style, classroom presence and online sessions.

Before joining Law Prep Tutorial, Jain was associated with PW CLAT for more than three years, where she taught and interacted with a large community of law entrance aspirants.

Her move to Law Prep Tutorial therefore marks a significant faculty addition for the institute, particularly at a time when preparation for upcoming CLAT examinations is entering an important phase.

Rather than announcing the development through a conventional faculty poster or introductory video, Law Prep Tutorial turned the announcement into a large-scale reveal.

A Faculty Launch Designed Like a Celebrity Arrival

The video begins far away from a regular classroom setting.

Jain is seen emerging from a hotel surrounded by four to five bodyguards. She then enters a Mercedes before travelling to Law Prep Tutorial.

The sequence deliberately builds curiosity around the identity of the person being introduced.

The atmosphere changes once she reaches the institute. Students can be seen waiting for her and reacting enthusiastically as she arrives, transforming what could have been a routine teacher announcement into a moment resembling a fan reception.

That contrast appears to be one of the reasons the video has generated interest.

For students already familiar with Jain, the reveal creates instant recognition. For viewers who do not know her, the exaggerated celebrity-style introduction naturally creates the question: Who is Mansi Jain?

Why the Video Is Getting Attention

Faculty announcements are common in the competitive-exam coaching industry, but they usually follow a predictable format: a photograph, a welcome post, an interview or a classroom introduction.

Law Prep Tutorial took a very different route.

By borrowing visual cues usually associated with film stars, athletes and celebrities, the campaign positions the teacher herself as the central personality.

The Mercedes, security detail and waiting students are not presented as information about the course. Instead, they are used to dramatise the arrival.

That makes the announcement work as entertainment first and institutional communication second.

It also reflects a wider shift in the Indian education industry, where teachers increasingly build audiences that extend far beyond the physical classroom.

A Significant Addition for Law Prep Tutorial

Law Prep Tutorial has been associated with CLAT preparation for more than two decades and operates across online as well as offline learning formats.

Bringing an educator with an existing student following into its faculty ecosystem gives the institute another recognisable face for its CLAT preparation programmes.

For Jain, the move also begins a new phase after her previous stint with PW CLAT.

The actual impact of the collaboration will ultimately depend on what happens inside the classroom: the academic approach, student interaction, preparation strategy and learning outcomes.

But as far as the announcement itself is concerned, Law Prep Tutorial has already succeeded in making the transition difficult to miss.

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