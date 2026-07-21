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Home / Business / Law Prep Tutorial Records Rs 51 Crore in Bookings During Q1 FY 2026-27, Reports 2.3X Growth

Law Prep Tutorial Records Rs 51 Crore in Bookings During Q1 FY 2026-27, Reports 2.3X Growth

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 21: Law Prep Tutorial, a leading name in law and management entrance preparation, today announced its business performance for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, reporting strong growth across bookings, collections, student enrollments, and franchise expansion.

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The company recorded ₹51 crore in bookings during Q1 FY 2026-27, up from ₹22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 2.3X growth. Collections also witnessed significant growth, increasing from ₹12.5 crore to ₹25.10 crore during the same period.

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CLAT UG witnessed nearly 2.5X growth, driven by higher enrollments and stronger student retention, while IPMAT recorded doubled growth. The company's franchise centers also delivered strong performance, with most partners registering nearly 2X growth within their first quarter of operations.

Building on this momentum, Law Prep Tutorial plans to strengthen its national footprint by launching 20 new centers across 15 cities by Q3 FY 2026-27. The company has continued to invest in faculty training, upgraded study material, mock tests, and student support services, while further integrating its online and offline learning platforms to deliver a seamless learning experience.

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Looking ahead, LPT aims to accelerate growth across CLAT, CLAT PG, and IPMAT, while expanding its franchise network and reinforcing its commitment to quality education nationwide.

Commenting on the performance, Sagar Joshi, Founder, Law Prep Tutorial, said:

"Our performance in Q1 FY 2026-27 reflects the continued trust that students and parents have placed in Law Prep Tutorial. We remain committed to strengthening our academic systems, enhancing our teaching methodologies, and expanding our presence across the country. As we continue to grow, we will maintain transparency in reporting our performance while focusing on building an institution that delivers long-term outcomes for students, not just rapid growth."

With a strong presence in law and management entrance preparation, Law Prep Tutorial has established itself as a trusted name for students aspiring to crack competitive examinations such as CLAT, CLAT PG, and IPMAT.

The company remains focused on expanding access to quality education, strengthening its academic ecosystem, and driving sustainable growth across India. By reporting both bookings and collections, Law Prep Tutorial continues to reinforce its commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and responsible growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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