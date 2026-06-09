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Home / Business / Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Doha [Qatar], June 9: Qatar Foundation's Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum in Doha, Qatar has been named one of the TIME World's Greatest Places 2026, the magazine's annual list recognizing 100 extraordinary destinations across the globe.

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The recognition marks a major milestone for the institution following its opening in November 2025, cementing its place as one of the world's standout cultural destinations as well as being a new addition to the arts and culture landscape of Qatar.

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Based in Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum is the world's first and largest institution dedicated to Maqbool Fida Husain, one of the most influential figures in the history of modern art. The museum traces Husain's artistic journey through over 150 works and objects, including paintings, sculpture, film, tapestry, photography, poetry, installations, and personal items that illuminate his perspectives and creative process. Its architecture reflects Husain's vision, having been designed by renowned architect Martand Khosla from a concept sketch by Husain himself.

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The museum further strengthens QF's role as a provider of opportunities for people from Qatar and around the world to engage with art - with over 100 public artworks being on display throughout Education City, a place where art and culture intersect with learning, innovation, and exploration.

TIME described Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum as an institution that extends far beyond static display, highlighting its role in bringing Husain's life and work into dialogue with South Asia, the Arab world, and the wider Global South. The magazine also highlighted Seeroo fi al ardh - Husain's final masterpiece, incorporated into the museum's architecture - alongside never-before-seen works from his Arab Civilization series.

"To be recognized as one of the TIME World's Greatest Places of 2026 is a significant accolade for Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum," said Kholoud M. Al-Ali, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Programming, Qatar Foundation.

"This museum honors the extraordinary legacy of M. F. Husain while opening up new conversations across cultures, histories, and geographies. We are proud to see the museum acknowledged as a place where art, learning, and cross-cultural dialogue come together, and where audiences from throughout the world can experience and interact with Husain's work in all its richness and continuing resonance."

Spanning over 3,000 square meters, the museum is a living, inspirational institution where art, culture, and learning converge, bringing together original works, archival materials, multimedia installations, and spaces for reflection, discovery, and dialogue.

To discover more about Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, visit www.lawhwaqalam.org.qa.

From TIME ©2026 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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